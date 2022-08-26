Mayoral hopeful spread false medical claims, lied about Emmy Award

A mayoral candidate who spread misinformation and conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 vaccine also lied about winning an Emmy Award, and said she helped a woman who had failed to conceive with IVF become pregnant through meditation.

Make-up artist Kalaadevi Ananda, previously known as Marilyn Carbone, is standing for the position of Rotorua Mayor.

She is one of seven candidates in the race for the role, including former Olympian Ben Sandford, former NZ First MP Fletcher Tabuteau, councillors Tania Tapsell, Raj Kumar and Reynold Macpherson, and businesswoman Rania Sears.

On Ananda’s current Linkedin profile, which was recently updated to declare her candidacy, she described herself as “standing for Mayor of Rotorua” and as an “Emmy Award-winning Hollywood Makeup Film Designer, Yoga and Meditation Instructor”.

Under the awards section in her profile, she includes an Emmy award for the television movie When a Stranger Calls Back, which she said was issued in January 1993.

In her candidacy launch statement to media, she also described herself as an Emmy award-winning businesswoman.

However, when someone queried this with the Rotorua Daily Post, Ananda retracted her statement and said that she had won a different award, called a Cable Ace.

Rob Hindley Kalaadevi Ananda.

Ananda’s social media footprint also revealed that she had shared misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Via her Twitter account, she shared videos and posts regarding the safety of the Pfizer vaccine by known anti-vaccine activists, including the Children’s Health Defense organisation – a group widely discredited for sharing medical misinformation that Meta recently removed from Instagram and Facebook for spreading potentially harmful and misleading claims.

Ananda also shared information about parasite drug Invermectin being prescribed off label to treat the virus. Medsafe – New Zealand medicines safety regulator – said there is no clear evidence that it is effective to treat or prevent Covid-19, and it may instead cause serious harm.

She posted links to videos called “vaccine secrets”, which made false claims about the vaccine including that it permanently affects the brain and DNA.

Ananda wrote on Twitter that she would not fly with Air New Zealand if they made vaccination mandatory, and shared a video from the Wellington protest against government mandates which ended in a riot in March this year.

Fringe group Voices for Freedom, exposed by Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury for false rhetoric, had a leading role in the anti-government protest and has campaigned to get supporters into decision-making positions, but told candidates to hide their affiliations.

Rob Hindley Ananda said she is an independent candidate.

When asked by Stuff whether she supported the views of any particular group, Ananda said she was independent.

“I am standing as an independent, concerned rate-payer unaffiliated to any party or group,” she said.

Asked for her views on the Covid vaccine and its safety, as well as masks and mandates, and if she had shared any posts on the subjects, Ananda said they were “central government issues,” and claimed she believed in freedom of expression.

“In a democracy, all people should be heard,” she said. “I believe in following the science and holding open debates between experts.”

She also claimed that “Rotorua residents and council are clearly against the Three Waters Reform bill”, and that residents are against fluoride in the city’s water supply.

Via her social media channels, Ananda said she believes in the “vedic science” of meditation, which she claimed in a video can cure many diseases and prevent ageing. She also posted about how this can heal, remove spots from hands, and said she helped a woman who had failed to conceive through IVF become pregnant using a guru.

She claimed people could charge a mobile phone battery by meditating over it, and posted a video about a retreat costing $10,000 USD which claimed to be able to teach superpowers, such as being able to see when blindfolded.