Students 'unreasonably' expelled and excluded by Christian school

Five disciplinary decisions at Bethlehem College in Tauranga have been ruled “unreasonable” following a number of complaints.

Four of the complaints involved exclusions or expulsions of students, which the college accepted were “significant issues for affected students and their whānau” and that it needed to consider their “wellbeing”.

The complaints, which date back to 2020, were received by the Government’s watchdog the Ombudsman – an independent body which handles complaints about public sector agencies, including school boards of trustees.

READ MORE:

* Bethlehem College students to be interviewed in discrimination inquiry

* 'Institutional homophobia': More state-funded Christian schools with anti-queer policies identified

* 'Ignorance is breeding hate': Why Tauranga’s queer community feels under siege



The Ombudsman’s office confirmed to Stuff that it had received five complaints about Bethlehem College since 2020.

Bethlehem College is a state-integrated Christian school which receives government funding.

Paul Shakes, chair of the college’s board of trustees, said the school had apologised to the families involved, and had accepted the Ombudsman’s guidance.

Shakes said that while he couldn’t comment on specific cases, “expulsions, exclusions, suspensions and gross misconduct are all defined by legislation and Ministry of Education guidelines”.

Bethlehem College Paul Shakes, chair of the board of trustees at Bethlehem College, said the school had apologised to the families involved.

“We take our obligations to all students very seriously,” said Shakes. “All disciplinary action requires consideration of the student/s involved, including the impact on their educational outcomes and wellbeing, as well as the safety and wellbeing of our other students.

“The Ombudsman advised us there were flaws in our process when taking disciplinary action against five students in the first half of 2020, and we take full responsibility for this,” he said.

“We have apologised to the families involved and ensured our policies, procedures and professional development are more robust moving forward.”

In a newsletter to college parents dated August 19, 2022, from head of secondary Steve Te Whaiti, the complaints were addressed under general notices, headed “improvements to our disciplinary process”.

In the letter, the college said that the Ombudsman had indicated that “process flaws meant our decisions were unreasonable”, and that the college acknowledged that “these are significant issues for affected students and their whānau”.

The college said in the letter that the Ombudsman’s recommendations, as well as the school’s own internal review, identified improvements to its disciplinary process which needed to include the wellbeing of students.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff The Chief Ombudsman, Judge Peter Boshier

“Suspension hearings need to consider a full range of factors, not just whether ‘gross misconduct’ was involved,” read the newsletter. “We need to balance affected students’ wellbeing as well as other students’ wellbeing when making such decisions.”

Bethlehem College also said that it had apologised to the families concerned and was committed to its disciplinary process being “best practice”. The school also pointed out that the Ombudsman was “always available to any parents with complaints about the board’s actions or decisions”.

The definition of gross misconduct by a school student is defined by New Zealand law under section 17 of the Education Act 1989.

In a ruling last year about an unjustified expulsion at Auckland’s Macleans College, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said that the legal definition of “gross misconduct” should be followed.

A case note about the Macleans College incident explained: “Ministry of Education Guidelines require a high threshold for gross misconduct, and such conduct must be serious enough to justify removing the student from school.

“The board maintained that the behaviour constituted gross misconduct on the basis of its standards. However, the Chief Ombudsman noted judicial authority that a breach of school rules does not, in itself, meet the statutory requirement for gross misconduct.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti in her Beehive office.

The Ombudsman’s office has not published its findings over the incidents at Bethlehem College.

The school has been under fire in recent months following revelations of alleged anti-queer discrimination towards pupils. Stuff revealed the college had a working document on gender, and a former trans student at the school tried to end their life.

The college was pressured to remove a discriminatory statement about marriage after anti-queer advocates wrote to the government accusing it of “institutionalised homophobia”.

Following these revelations, the government asked the Ministry of Education and its external evaluation agency to look into how safe LBQTIA+ students are at the school.

The review follows Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti’s assurance that an investigation into anti-queer discrimination in schools was a “top priority” for the government, after concerns were raised that some Christian educators had incorporated policies harmful to LGBTQI students.