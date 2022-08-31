Council candidate spreads false vaccine claims

Kariana Black, co-leader of the Christian One Party, is a candidate for Rotorua Lakes council

A local election candidate who equated Covid-19 public health measures to genocide by a “Satanical” and “bloodthirsty” government, has spread false medical information claiming the vaccine contained substances that lead to transhumanism.

Kariana Black is co-leader of the One Party and is competing to become a councillor with Rotorua Lakes Council. The party is against abortion, gay marriage and vaccine mandates, and stood in the 2020 general election.

Black also participated in the summer occupation of Parliament’s grounds, and posted videos from the capital with her husband, who she said had lost his job due to government mandates.

Disinformation on her social media pages led to her being temporarily banned from Facebook on more than one occasion, which Black blamed on “Fakebook” fact-checkers.

She also voices support for others parties who are against the Covid vaccine, including the Outdoors Party and Voices for Freedom.

Having claimed vaccine regulations amount to genocide by a “satanical” and “bloodthirsty” government, Black also shared as “fact” debunked theories that vaccines contain nanotechnology or microchips.

These claims have been emphatically debunked by leading respected scientists, including nanotechnologist Michelle Dickinson.

Supplied Kariana Black, candidate for Rotorua Lakes council, co-leads the Christian One Party with Ian Johnson and Allan Cawood.

Questioned about this by Stuff, Black insisted that the vaccine was not a normal vaccine and that “transhumanism is happening all over the world with people being inserted with microchips”.

She also claimed that the Delta variant of Covid was the result of vaccine damage, sharing a video by well-known UK anti-vaccine funeral director John O’Looney, who falsely claimed that he was dealing with high levels of death from vaccine injuries, who he labelled “murder victims”.

Black said the New Zealand government and media had “blood on their hands” for not sharing information about vaccine injuries.

She also voiced support doctors who had been suspended from the medical council, and posted in favour of anti-parasite drug ivermectin, urging followers not to fall for “the government take”. New Zealand medicines safety regulator Medsafe said there is no clear evidence that it is effective to treat or prevent Covid-19, and it may instead cause serious harm.

Stuff questioned Black on sharing false information about the vaccine, and asked that as a religious and political leader, how this might influence her followers. Black said she had researched “widely”.

“You have to look at the evidence,” she said. “We don’t always get it right. Facts change. God is who I follow.”

Black told her followers the only “trusted media outlet” is Counterspin – a fake news organisation whose leader has made death threats and was recently charged with spreading objectionable material.

She espoused conspiracy theories about the United Nations’ “goal” for New Zealanders to “own nothing”, remove free will and said children need to be protected from a “global elite agenda”.

“Satanism is a religion too,” she said. “We have gone from a Christ-centred democratic nation to a Satanic tyrannical one.”