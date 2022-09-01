Body found at Lake Rotorua was missing 18-year-old kayaker

The body found on Tuesday near Lake Rotorua was missing kayaker Gregory Flavell.

The body a passerby found near Lake Rotorua was a kayaker reported missing three weeks ago.

Gregory Flavell, 18, from Rotorua was reported missing on August 10 after kayaking on Lake Rotorua, police said in a statement.

His body was found by a member of the public shortly before midday on Tuesday.

The teen’s family wanted to publicly acknowledge their appreciation and thanks for the help from Police, Coastguard, Navy, Police Maritime and LandSAR, the statement said.

Flavell’s death has been referred to the Coroner.