Man who drowned two-year-old daughter and told jurors they 'got it wrong' has murder appeal rejected

A Bay of Plenty electrician who drowned his daughter in a river and said the jury was wrong to find him guilty of murder has had his appeal rejected.

Tewi Savage was found guilty of murdering his two-year-old daughter, Anica Savage, following a jury trial in 2020. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non parole period of 14 years.

He told the jury they “got it f...ing wrong” but an appeal against both his murder conviction and prison sentence has been rejected by the Court of Appeal, as Savage “has taken no steps since the appeal was filed”.

Savage, 35, of Te Mahoe, a rural settlement south of Whakatāne, had taken his daughter into the Rangitaiki River, on July 1 2018, after becoming angry at the breakdown of the relationship with Arnica's mother Santana Moses.

Savage and Moses had been together for 14 years, and had five children. Arnica was the second youngest. Savage had learned that Moses had begun a relationship with a new man who was an acquaintance of his.

After an argument with Moses, Savage went for a walk, taking Arnica with him in her pram. Later that day, Savage was discovered naked in blackberry bushes saying he'd "f..... up", upstream from where his daughter's body was found snagged in trees.

Savage was heard to say "She's drowned, she's dead, I drowned her", the jury in his 2020 murder trial was told.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Tewi Savage was sentenced in 2020 to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years.

The toddler had been asphyxiated - either by constricting her breathing, being held under the water, or simply by letting her go in the fast flowing cold waters.

The jury heard that Savage told police he "needed to be cleansed. He knew he was in the water naked with his baby. He saw her face under the water, and he went under with her. He let her go and saw her float away".

Savage had pleaded not guilty to her murder in his 2020 trial, and his defence argued that he had been suffering an undiagnosed bipolar disorder and had no murderous intent.

"You got it f...ing wrong," Tewi Savage shouted as the jury found him unanimously found him guilty of the murder.

Savage filed a notice of appeal against both conviction and sentence in March 2021, a judgment penned by Justice Edwin Wylie said.

He told his defence lawyer in October 2021 that he did not want to continue the appeal, but “declined to sign a notice of abandonment” and appeared to be reluctant to talk to his counsel, despite approaches, the judge wrote.

The appeal was dismissed by a panel of three judges in the Court of Appeal on 30 August 2022.

“Almost two years have passed since Mr Savage was sentenced. He has had counsel, but he has taken no steps since the appeal was filed. It does not appear that Mr Savage intends to pursue the appeal or that he is interested in engaging with his counsel. Finality is important, for the public generally, and in particular, for the family of the deceased and others affected by her death.”