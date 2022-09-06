Election candidate racially slurs Māori who backed Covid response

Rawiri Te Kowhai is hoping to be elected to Rotorua Lakes Council.

A candidate standing for council election has launched a racial attack on Māori for supporting the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Black Power/Nomads member Rawiri Te Kowhai, who previously said he’d like to see Bill Gates “assassinated”, is hoping to be elected in Rotorua Lakes Council despite sharing harmful disinformation and conspiracy theories.

Te Kowhai is a member of and cultural adviser to the Outdoors and Freedom party, and said he supports party co-leader Sue Grey “in everything she talks about”.

Te Kowhai’s social media footprint revealed he is against vaccine mandates, and he also thinks vaccines should be banned along with other pharmaceutical drugs, including anti-depression medication. He said vaccines breach the Nuremberg Code, and likened those who impose them to “Nazis”.

In a post on his Facebook page over the weekend, he said that before Covid-19 the health system was broken, and it is still broken.

He then went on to racially attack Māori in Parliament, and also launched attacks on those working in the districts as well as certain motels in Rotorua that are currently being used to house homeless people.

The slurs involved the use of the N-word.

“If I get in to council I will shut down those organisations in the motel and emergency housing business for years making millions,” he said.

“I will put a challenge out there to all those fake arse motherf.....s out there in this motel business time to shut you’s [sic] down.”

He also slurred former cop turned council boss Anaru Pewhairangi, who is the former Rotorua police area commander and now Rotorua Lakes Council’s deputy chief executive, community wellbeing.

“I told Pewhairangi and the rest of his cronies and empire builders ... you are the wrong people in the drive’s [sic] seat they are all about the money not the people and when I get in to council I will expose a few motherf.....s, and I don’t know who the other motherf....r was the chairman of this corruption.”

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Former Rotorua police area commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi is now deputy chief executive at Rotorua Lakes Council.

When Stuff asked Te Kowhai to comment on the attacks, he said: “I am not going to talk to you, so you can write that.”

Te Kowhai has been endorsed as a candidate by mayoral candidate Reynold Macpherson, who runs the Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers – a group that has four candidates running in the upcoming elections.

When Stuff asked Macpherson for his thoughts on the posts and the language used, he replied: “I will not be making any comment. He (Te Kowhai) has been endorsed already.”

However, since Stuff contacted Macpherson, the posts are no longer visible on Te Kowhai’s social media, and Te Kowhai wrote: “I may use slang in some of my posts.”

ANDREW WARNER/ROTORUA DAILY POST/LDR Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers chairman Reynold Macpherson has endorsed Rawiri Te Kowhai as a council candidate.

After Stuff exposed Te Kowhai’s conspiracy theories and misinformation, Macpherson put out a statement saying that he continued “to have confidence in him”.

The statement also said: “The team believe that he has not knowingly shared harmful disinformation or conspiracy theories.”

Outgoing Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, who is not standing for re-election, said that if such language was used in council by councillors, “it would be called out” as not acceptable.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner.

Asked about the use of the racial slur, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said it was derogatory and offensive.

“As the years pass, our understanding of issues and the impact of language evolve and some words are just not appropriate in today’s world,” he said.

“It is important to not normalise the use of words which are derogatory or offensive to others. Generally speaking, we would hope those involved in political debate could work on and attack the issues and not individual people or groups.”

Sue Grey, co-leader of the Outdoors and Freedom Party, could not be reached for comment.