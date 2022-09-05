Man kidnapped, threatened with axe, told body parts would be spread on beach

The victim was driven to the beach at Pāpāmoa.

A woman who kidnapped and robbed an intellectually disabled person in the Bay of Plenty has had her appeal rejected alongside a man also convicted of aggravated robbery of the same vulnerable person.

Skye Brown was convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping an intellectually disabled person, who also suffered hearing and vision difficulties.

Manaia Sew-Hoy was also convicted of aggravated robbery of the same person and admitted to being on methamphetamine at the time. Both Brown and Sew-Hoy had appeals against their convictions and prison sentences rejected in the Court of Appeal on August 31.

The offending occurred in the Tauranga area on February 10, 2020, when Brown pulled up behind the car of the intellectually disabled man who had met her at church and thought she was “a friend”. Brown got into the car and told him to drive to a Caltex service station.

At the service station, another man, Aiden Roberts, got into the front seat of the car and told the man to drive to Pāpāmoa. Roberts began rummaging through the victim’s belongings, which included an iPhone and a vape device, and held onto them.

Roberts told the man to stop his car under a tree near the beach. Roberts then threatened to chop up the victim and spread his body parts along the beach at Pāpāmoa. Roberts produced a “mini axe” and repeatedly struck the steering wheel with the weapon, saying he was going to take “everything”.

123rf The victim was told to access his bank accounts

The victim was told to use his mobile phone to access his bank account. Roberts then drove the victim’s car, with the complainant in the front passenger seat, to a second service station then an ATM at Pāpāmoa Plaza to withdraw $240 from his account. The group then purchased cigarettes from a dairy.

The group then went to a PostShop, where Roberts told the complainant to change the ownership of his car to him.

Brown and Sew-Hoy went inside the PostShop where they tried to put the car into Mr Roberts’ name. The transaction was declined because of an absence of identification.

After more driving, the man was ultimately dropped near a McDonald’s restaurant and walked home. The entire sequence of events took at least two-and-a-half hours. The complainant’s car was taken, along with $240 and several items of personal property.

Roberts pleaded guilty to an offence of aggravated robbery in relation to the complainant.

Brown and Mr Sew-Hoy were convicted after a jury trial in December 2021.

During the appeal it was argued that Brown was placed under “unfair pressure” to plead guilty shortly before trial.

Brown and Sew-Hoy contended the guilty verdicts in relation to the aggravated robbery charge were unreasonable.

Sew-Hoy said Roberts was “the main instigator, he made us do all that”.

Supplied The appeals against both sentencing and convictions were dismissed.

However, the appeal court considered how Brown knew the defendant and knew of his vulnerability.

Sew-Hoy acknowledged going into the PostShop to “get ownership of the car”. He said he was under the influence of methamphetamine at that time. Sew-Hoy also acknowledged knowing the victim had “a disability”. He said the complainant was crying, and he told him not to.

Sew-Hoy also accepted being aware of what he described as “negotiations” between Roberts and the victim, which in the trial the jury could legitimately conclude was a euphemism for Roberts’ threats of violence to the complainant given the balance of Sew-Hoy’s police interview and other trial evidence.

The appeal court considered the robbery as a “joint enterprise” by the trio, and that the threats of violence, although made by Roberts, were made when Sew-Hoy and Brown were present.

Roberts pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay reparation of $1,000.48.

Brown was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment and Sew-Hoy’s sentence was two years and five months’ imprisonment.

The appeal rejected the claim by Sew-Hoy and Brown that their sentences were “manifestly excessive” and dismissed the appeals against both convictions and sentences.