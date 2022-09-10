Accountant shares tips to save thousands on food
A kiwi accountant has turned her counting and budgeting skills to groceries, and claimed households can save thousands of dollars on food each year.
Taupō accountant Linda Duncan has launched a series of recipe books to help families cook simple, economical meals.
“As an accountant I have learnt the value of money and how the decisions we make on a daily basis impact us financially for the rest of our lives,” said Duncan. “Food can be one of our biggest expenses, so it's important to keep a constant eye on this.”
Duncan said a “lack of culinary skills” amongst New Zealanders was contributing to growing levels of food wastage, with many unable to “creatively utilise” individual items in the pantry which could reduce the total household food budget.
“I’m often alarmed at the sheer amount of food wasted,” she said. “Using simpler recipes and cooking with what you can find at home can go a long way to saving money.”
She also recognised people often don’t have time to prepare complex meals.
“I want people, regardless of experience, to produce a meal that is easily achievable, economical, tasty, and above all stress-free,” said Duncan.
Each recipe requires 15 minutes or less prep time with just a couple of simple steps, while all ingredients are standard pantry or fridge staples.
Duncan said shoppers should never purchase an odd ingredient for a specific recipe, as it is unlikely to get used again.
“Try and stick to your weekly budget, less $20,” she said. “This will give you a little extra money during the week for when you realise you have run out of something you need.
“I also suggest that when you go grocery shopping, don’t just look at the products at eye level. Some of the best deals are on the bottom shelves. Don't shy away from home brands. For instance, the difference in price for just one litre of milk can vary by up to $1.
“This can add up to quite a saving over the course of a year when catering for a family. Despite contrary belief, it’s the same milk and has been processed in the same factories.
“I know we’ve all heard it time and time again, but meal planning is key when trying to cut your grocery bill. Always buy fruit and vegetables that are in season and check what’s on special before you go shopping.”
An accountant’s guide to saving money when food shopping:
-
Shop once a week and stick to your budget, less $20. This will give you a little extra money during the week for when you realise you have run out of something you need.
-
Never purchase an odd ingredient that you’re only going to use in one recipe
-
Fruit and veges are expensive at the moment. However, think about this. Yes, a cabbage may be $6, but one cabbage goes a long way and will keep in your fridge for a couple of weeks. Use in coleslaw, stir-fries, or fry in a little butter along with some fennel seeds, salt and pepper. Delicious! A bag of carrots will keep for weeks and can be eaten raw as a snack, grated in salads, coleslaw, or roasted with a little oil and honey.
-
Ask the deli at the supermarket for a ham bone. You can use it in soups where there will be twice as much meat as a bacon hock for around the same price or cheaper. You can also use it in sandwiches, quiches or as a pizza topping.
-
Never shy away from frozen vegetables. They are picked when at their prime and are inexpensive.
-
Wrap fresh herbs in damp paper towels and store in a plastic bag in the fridge. They will last for a couple of weeks like this.
-
If you’re using your slow cooker go for the cheapest cuts of meat possible. You’ll be surprised how succulent and tender these cuts become when slow cooked.
-
Make your own toasted muesli. Try Duncan’s 10-minute fry pan recipe - you don’t even need to turn your oven on. You can customise it to your liking and control exactly what you put in it.
-
Try to eat a couple of meat free meals a week. Very economical and tasty.
-
Don’t shy away from entertaining because you don’t think you’re a good enough cook or don’t have the time or money. Ask everyone to bring a dish, people do not mind this. Remember, it’s not just about the food, but about being together. People will just appreciate being asked over.
-
When grocery shopping, don’t just look at the products at eye level. Some of the best deals are on the bottom and top shelves. And I think we all know not to go grocery shopping on an empty stomach for obvious reasons!
-
I know we’ve all heard it time and time again, but meal planning is key when trying to cut your grocery bill. Always buy fruit and veges that are in season and check what’s on special before you go shopping.
-
Invest in a set or two of bag sealers like Magic Seal. These are great for sealing opened packets of pasta, frozen veges/berries, nuts – almost anything. Will keep food fresh for months.
-
Make mince go further by adding lentils or bulgur wheat. Duncan’s mince and lentil bolognese is a great example of this.
-
Analyse your personal spending over the course of a year. It will surprise you no end where you are wasting money.
-
Never beat yourself up if you’ve fallen off the cliff eating bad food for a day. Remember, tomorrow is another day, and we are all guilty of this.
-
Don’t shy away from home brands. For instance, the difference in price for just one litre of milk can vary by up to $1. This can add up to quite a saving over the course of a year when catering for a family. Despite contrary belief it’s the same milk and has been processed in the same factories.