Accountant shares tips to save thousands on food

A kiwi accountant has turned her counting and budgeting skills to groceries, and claimed households can save thousands of dollars on food each year.

Taupō accountant Linda Duncan has launched a series of recipe books to help families cook simple, economical meals.

“As an accountant I have learnt the value of money and how the decisions we make on a daily basis impact us financially for the rest of our lives,” said Duncan. “Food can be one of our biggest expenses, so it's important to keep a constant eye on this.”

Duncan said a “lack of culinary skills” amongst New Zealanders was contributing to growing levels of food wastage, with many unable to “creatively utilise” individual items in the pantry which could reduce the total household food budget.

“I’m often alarmed at the sheer amount of food wasted,” she said. “Using simpler recipes and cooking with what you can find at home can go a long way to saving money.”

She also recognised people often don’t have time to prepare complex meals.

“I want people, regardless of experience, to produce a meal that is easily achievable, economical, tasty, and above all stress-free,” said Duncan.

Each recipe requires 15 minutes or less prep time with just a couple of simple steps, while all ingredients are standard pantry or fridge staples.

Duncan said shoppers should never purchase an odd ingredient for a specific recipe, as it is unlikely to get used again.

“Try and stick to your weekly budget, less $20,” she said. “This will give you a little extra money during the week for when you realise you have run out of something you need.

“I also suggest that when you go grocery shopping, don’t just look at the products at eye level. Some of the best deals are on the bottom shelves. Don't shy away from home brands. For instance, the difference in price for just one litre of milk can vary by up to $1.

“This can add up to quite a saving over the course of a year when catering for a family. Despite contrary belief, it’s the same milk and has been processed in the same factories.

“I know we’ve all heard it time and time again, but meal planning is key when trying to cut your grocery bill. Always buy fruit and vegetables that are in season and check what’s on special before you go shopping.”

An accountant’s guide to saving money when food shopping: