Homeowners set to pocket $1500 a night as holiday rental demand soars

The Nest, a house in Mount Maunganui, is the top earning holiday home in the country according to Bachcare.

Homeowners could pocket up to $1500 a night by renting out their homes this summer, with holiday rentals in hot demand as international tourists return to Aotearoa.

The arrival of international visitors will see the cost of renting a holiday home reach record levels, according to new data from Bachcare – New Zealand’s largest holiday home management firm.

READ MORE:

* Record rents soar to $1000 a week in Tauranga

* Rents swell to record levels, landlords asking up to $2k per week

* The most expensive place in New Zealand to rent a home



An influx of international tourists, coupled with strong demand from domestic holidaymakers and a shortage of rental accommodation, are behind a 25 per cent increase in pricing over the peak period, said Nick Peirce, Bachcare head of revenue.

Peirce said holiday homeowners in some regions will be able to earn up to $1,500 per night during the peak season by renting out their property.

supplied/Stuff An influx of international tourists is driving up prices.

He said a property which would normally rent for $1,000 per night during the peak is now selling at $1,250.

“Pricing in this part of the tourism industry is closely tied to the availability of supply,” he said. “When there is a shortage, it creates an opportunity for property owners to earn up to $81,000 per annum - with around a fifth of this revenue earned in January alone.”

Demand is forecast to be strongest in the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Queenstown regions, particularly for large waterfront properties offering a spa and wi-fi.

“Properties with a spa will earn 43 per cent more than those without, and a bach with five-to-six rooms will earn almost twice as much as one with three to four rooms,” said Peirce.

A home in Mount Maunganui, called The Nest, is the top-earning rental property in the country, with its owners earning $81,000 a year by renting it out.

Meanwhile, a search on September 9 on Airbnb reveals a waterfront house in Te Puna in the Western Bay of Plenty is available for a week in mid-December for $2,626 per night. The house is already booked out from December 21 though to January 9, as well as Anniversary Weekend and most of February.

An Airbnb house in central Tauranga, with a sea view from the upstairs, is already booked out in January for $4,898 per night.

The Bay of Plenty was recently revealed to be the most expensive region in New Zealand to rent a home.

supplied Waterfront homes with a spa are top earners, such as this house in Raglan.

Bachcare data shows the top 50 holiday homes around the country earn an average of $65,000 rental revenue.

Peirce said the company had sold 31 per cent more nights for the coming summer season compared to the same time last year.

He said international visitors are on track to extend the summer peak period into February, while the domestic market tends to tail off after Waitangi Day.

“Compared to the 2021/22 summer period, we have already sold around 3,100 more nights - with December up by around 52 per cent,” he said.

“The data shows international visitors make up 15 per cent of all summer bookings, which is similar to pre-pandemic levels and up significantly on the negligible volumes of bookings from overseas we saw last year.

“While the 2021 season set new booking records for us, the arrival of overseas tourists could see February grow by a further 10 per cent, which equates to a significant increase in income for bach owners.

“At the same time, there is a continuing strong demand from Kiwis wanting to holiday locally, which is expected to create a shortage of accommodation stock during the coming peak season.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Bay of Plenty is the most expensive place in New Zealand to rent a home.

For non-ski areas, 40 per cent of total earnings are generated between December to February.

“What we can see from the latest regional data is Southern Lakes has the highest average gross rental income per property year to date at $21,324,” said Peirce. “However, the top 20 properties in this region earned on average over $61,000.

“On average, a holiday home in the Coromandel will earn $13,577, with the top 20 earning on average $49,800 year to date. The highest average earning areas in that region are Whangapoua, Hot Water Beach and Kuaotunu.

“In Bay of Plenty, properties in Mount Maunganui will see an average $21,300 annual rental, with the top 20 earning on average $37,600 year to date.”