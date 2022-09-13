Man who threatened to kill 14-year-old he was unlawfully having sex with has prison sentence halved

The 21-year-old had his sentence reduced to two years and seven months.

A 21-year-old man who kidnapped, assaulted and threatened to kill a 14-year-old he was unlawfully having sex with has had his prison sentence reduced by more than half.

Bay of Plenty man Manasseh Apanui Jones was also convicted of kidnapping and assaulting another woman with a pole, but appealed his sentence on the grounds that it was “excessive” despite a recognised high risk of re-offending.

Jones was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison after being convicted of violent offences against two former sexual partners, one of whom was a 14. He was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice and of sexual connection with a young person.

Jones appealed the sentence on the basis that it was “manifestly excessive”.

In a judgement issued this month, the court of appeal reduced his sentence to two years and seven months to take into account his youth, remorse and rehabilitation, as well as a traumatic childhood which was influenced by gangs, drugs and violence.

Jones’ relationship with the 14-year-old began in 2019 when he was 21. On one occasion he drove her to his house in Ōpōtiki whilst intoxicated, and frightened her with erratic driving. Inside the house he accused her of being unfaithful and took her phone.

When she tried to get her phone back and escape, Jones assaulted her, applying pressure to her throat and neck, and threatened to shoot her family. He then threatened to kill both himself and her.

Jones was found guilty of five charges: two charges of male assaults female, kidnapping, threatening to kill her if she blocked him on Facebook and threatening grievous bodily harm (threatening to drive the car off the bank into the river if she did not stop screaming).

Jones was also convicted of other violent offending towards a former partner which happened a year earlier in December 2018, when Jones was aged 20. At that time, Jones smashed the woman’s car with a weapon and forced her into the front seat of his car.

He then drove to Ōpōtiki, assaulting her as she sat next to him. She tried to escape, but Jones held her in the car.

When the woman made a police complaint shortly after these events, Jones sent her a number of messages telling her to withdraw her complaint, and threatened to commit suicide if she did not.

In response to that incident, Jones was found guilty of charges of male assaults female (dragging the woman and headbutting her; hitting her with his hand while in the car and tackling her to the ground when she was trying to run away) and one charge of assault with a weapon (hitting her with a pole when he was also smashing her car), a charge of kidnap, and a charge for intentional damage to her car.

Tom Lee/Stuff Jones drove the 14-year-old to his house in Ōpōtiki in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Jones’ counsel argued during the appeal that the sentence of five years and 10 months imprisonment did not accurately represent the facts that “the violent offending was of limited duration, comprising two discrete (but nevertheless very serious) incidents”, and that “the sexual offending related to consensual (albeit unlawful) sexual activity”.

They also argued that Jones came from a “severely disadvantaged background.”

It was also argued that more emphasis should have been placed on rehabilitation when structuring Jones’ overall sentence, and that there should have been more discount in the original sentencing to include recognition of Jones’ remorse, rehabilitative efforts and youth, as well as his early guilty plea for sexual offending.

The appeal judge was also asked to consider reports on Jones’ background, which revealed “a distinct culture of family violence, a dysfunctional relationship with his father, social deprivation, drug and alcohol dependence and, later, gang association”.

It was argued that these reports established “a very clear causal nexus between Jones’ violent and dysfunctional upbringing and his current offending”.

One report said that during his childhood, Jones “learnt violent, controlling and manipulative behaviour from his father and has continued to weave this into his own life and his own relationships”.

At the age of 14, Jones ran away from home and lived on the streets for approximately nine months. He started using cannabis, alcohol and methamphetamine during this period.

The report also recorded the insight Jones had developed into his dysfunctional relationships, and said he was keen to break both this and the cycle of violence. Jones expressed remorse regarding his offending, which he described as “outrageous” and said during his time in prison he had reflected on the impact of his behaviour on his victims.

Jones' risk of re-offending and his risk of harm was assessed by the pre-sentence report writer as “high”.

The report writer noted, however, that Jones was motivated to engage in rehabilitative programmes both in prison and when released into the community.