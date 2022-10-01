Bay of Plenty residents told rain should ease overnight

A file shot of flooding at the confluence of the Otara and Waioweka Rivers, where they empty into the harbour at Ōpōtiki.

Bay of Plenty residents have been told heavy rain that has persisted throughout the weekend should ease overnight, but warnings are still in place.

Areas that should continue to expect heavier rainfall include east of Te Puke and Gisborne north of Ruatoria, the ranges east of Whakatane, and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Civil Defence advised people to continue checking MetService and Waka Kotahi for updates.

Earlier, Ōpōtiki residents were being urged to avoid “unnecessary” toilet flushing .

“Our wastewater pump stations have become inundated with stormwater and this is having an effect on some household bathrooms and toilets,” a statement from Ōpōtiki District Council said Saturday.

“Please avoid unnecessary discharge of wastewater during these times to help the network recover (flushing toilets etc).”

The council said portaloos would be available at the Rawinia Rangi Reserve (the old Rose Garden playground) for those that were having issues with their wastewater.

Transport agency Waka Kotahi advised Saturday afternoon that SH35 is closed overnight between Maraenui and Omaio due to a slip.

MetService Latest MetService severe weather warnings on September 30, 2022.

Waka Kotahi said contractors are working hard to clear a number of slips but it will not be safe to reopen the highway before nightfall.

The detour route is via State Highway 2 Waioeka Gorge.

Heavy rainfall is expected to persist in the region into Sunday, which poses additional risk. “Conditions may be hazardous so please only drive if essential.”

The agency said earlier there were several other issues on local roads.

The public are being asked to report any problems they encounter.

“Our amazing crews are working as hard as they can but they can't be everywhere so please be patient,” Waka Kotahi said.

”We understand it’s challenging for people living and working along SH35 at the moment and we appreciate their resilience.”

It recommended checking the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before heading off for information on which routes are affected by recent bad weather.

Meanwhile, police are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions in the Rotorua area due to bad weather.

There is a slip on state highway 5 Ngongotaha Valley and surface flooding across the area.