Substation fault leaves thousands of homes without power in Tauranga

Thousands of properties were affected on Thursday night.

A fault at a substation on the national power grid meant thousands of properties in Tauranga were left in the dark after the power went out on Thursday night.

According to Powerco, more than 40,000 properties in Tauranga were affected by the outage. Locals reported the outage extended as far as Katikati.

Powerco confirmed to SunLive on Friday that 42,184 properties across Tauranga and the wider Western Bay were affected.

"Last night’s outage was on the national grid," a Powerco spokesperson said.

"All customers were reconnected by 1.20am Friday."

Transpower NZ, which operates the national grid, confirmed power was being restored in an update before 1am on Friday.

“We are now in the process of livening the final pieces of our equipment and our friends at Powerco are working through the reconnection of those final customers,” the company wrote in an update on Facebook.

“So if you are still not connected it shouldn’t be far away. He mihi ki a koutou mō te manawa i tēnei pō. (Thank you for your patience this evening).”

Transpower confirmed an outage was affecting “the main area of Tauranga CBD and surrounds, although not the Mount” on Facebook earlier on Thursday night.

Crews responded to the outage after 10pm, identified faulty equipment and then began the process of restoring power, Transpower said on Facebook.

The National grid operator, Transpower, says the outage was a result of a fault at a substation, and it took some time to get all customers back online, SunLive reported.

Thirty-five thousand properties were affected by the outage.

Transpower's principal adviser for stakeholders Geoff Wishart said crews worked overnight to get people connected again.

"Very many apologies to those people, consumers, who were without power."

An outage an hour earlier cut power to another 10,000 plus properties.

Power was also out to 74 properties in Whanganui, and was due to be restored by around the same time, although some reported their power was restored earlier.

Powerco says trees on lines caused one outage, while the cause of another was a substation fault.