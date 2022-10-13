Transpower outage leaves thousands of homes without power in Tauranga

Thousands of properties were affected on Thursday night.

Thousands of properties in Tauranga have been left in the dark after the power went out on Thursday night.

According to PowerCo, more than 40,000 properties in Tauranga had been affected by the outage.

Locals reported the outage extended as far as Katikati.

Transpower NZ, which operates the national grid, was responding to the outage on Thursday night.

“Kia ora Tauranga, many apologies we seem to have an outage affecting the main area of Tauranga CBD and surrounds, although not the Mount,” Transpower wrote in an update about the outage on Facebook.

Transpower confirmed crews had arrived in an update at 10:20pm.

At 11pm, Transpower provided another update on Facebook: “Crews have identified the faulty equipment and are presently isolating it, which will then allow work to begin on restoring your power.”