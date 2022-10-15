'Money for the honey': Cruise ship passengers spending up large

Majestic Princess arriving at the Port of Tauranga, heralding the start of Aotearoa's summer cruise season.

Aotearoa’s summer cruise season has officially begun with the first international cruise ship arriving at the Port of Tauranga since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passengers who Stuff spoke to were heading to ATMs to load up on New Zealand dollars to spend.

The Majestic Princess arrived from Tahiti at 5:30am on Saturday, heralding the return of an industry that has traditionally contributed millions of dollars to the country’s economy each year.

The ship brought more than 3,500 tourists, with 60% from North America, and after Tauranga it will visit Auckland and the Bay of Islands.

Harold Ilg, from Naples, Florida was the first passenger off the ship and he had one thing on his mind, money for the honey.

“I wanted to get to the ATM early before they run out of cash as everyone on the ship will be after New Zealand dollars because we couldn’t get them on board. I wanted to get money for the honey here, the manuka honey I’ve heard it is great.”

Ilg wasn’t worried that all stores in Mount Mainstreet hadn’teven opened their doors yet as it was 7am.

Alan Gibson/Stuff Harold Ilg from Florida was the first passenger off the ship to race to the ATM so he could buy Manuka honey.

“I just wanted to make sure I got cash, then I’ll come back later with my wife as she will want to look in all the shops - she alone could boost the New Zealand economy while I have a stroll around the mountain.”

Ilg had taken more than 100 cruises.

“We’ve done some around the States since Covid, but it's great to be able to come here again.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff Lois Burton from Florida has spent 100 days cruising this year.

Lois Burton, from The Villages in Florida, was also hunting for an ATM. She had booked cruises that had to be cancelled due to the pandemic so had taken this cruise using the money that she would have spent on them. So far she had spent 100 days cruising and was thrilled that New Zealand borders were now open again.

“It’s so great to be here. I love it.”

Michelle Bays and her sister-in-law Terrie Kennedy, from Newcastle, England, were also off to withdraw cash for a trip to Hobbiton. It was their first cruise.

“We’re so excited to be in New Zealand. What happened to the weather though? We thought it would be hot here.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff Terrie Kennedy and her sister-in-law Michelle Bays are on their first cruise and have never been to Aotearoa.

Passengers were welcomed with a haka pōhiri from Te Reo Whakakoko o Mauao as they disembarked the ship. The group is affiliated with Tauranga Moana mana whenua from Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga and other iwi.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell was there to see the ship come in.

“It is massive - it’s impressive when you see what a monster of a ship it is. It’s also massive for the Bay of Plenty, especially businesses who are stoked to see international cruise ship visitors back here.”

Uffindell said he had never been on a cruise before but would like to.

“Maybe when I retire.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell was there to welcome passengers off the ship.

The vessel’s arrival signalled the start of what is expected to be a significant cruise season for New Zealand with many cruise companies reporting their strongest sales to date.

The financial impact of the two-year absence of cruise ships has been felt across New Zealand. The cruise industry injected $547 million into the country’s economy in the 2019/20 cruise season, with most of that spend benefitting the tourism, transport, and retail sectors.

Port of Tauranga chief executive, Leonard Sampson, said the port was delighted to welcome cruise ships again. In total, 103 cruise ships were expected to dock in Tauranga this season.

“Cruise ship passengers are an important source of revenue for the Bay of Plenty and Waikato tourism industries, which have really suffered during the pandemic.

The coastal Bay of Plenty has typically enjoyed the country’s second-highest share of cruise spend, behind Auckland, with the last full summer cruise season (2018/19) contributing $89m to the local economy.

Recent research (August 2022) by Nexus Research shows that 76% of Tauranga residents are happy to welcome cruise ship visitors because of the significant economic benefit and the vibrancy and cultural diversity the passengers and crew bring.

What’s on board the Majestic Princess

Guests: 3,560

Guest Rooms: 1,780 -triple the size of New Zealand’s largest hotel, Cordis Auckland, which has 640. rooms.

Crew: 1,346

Length: 330m . Measured against the height of the Auckland Sky Tower, it would be two metres higher than the top of the tower. If it were to be measured against the height of Mt Maunganui, it would be almost 100 metres taller than the peak of the maunga.

2 Swimming Pools

8 Jacuzzis

Library

Photo and Fine Art galleries

Wedding chapel

Fitness centre

Casino

The largest retail shopping space at sea, with more than 1,000 square metres of luxury brands.

The SeaWalk, an over-the-ocean glass walkway which hovers 39 metres above water and extends 8.5 metres beyond the edge of the ship