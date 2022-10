Two people are in critical condition after a single car crashed in Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty (file photo).

Two people are in critical condition after a car crashed in Ōpōtiki in the Bay of Plenty, police say.

Emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash on King St around 7:45pm.

The road was expected to be closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit worked.

It comes just at the beginning of Labour Weekend, with police reminding the public they will have increased presence during the public holiday.