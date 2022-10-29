Angry for chicken: Stressed KFC staff abused at drive-through

Staff shortages have meant some KFC branches have only opened the drive-throughs, leaving workers battling queues

Stressed-out KFC staff say they’re dealing with threatening customers as the fast food outlets struggle with “chronic staffing” shortages.

Two Bay of Plenty KFC restaurants recently had just one staff member on the front counter, according to customers.

A third outlet had to close due to staff shortages, leaving the drive-through with extra long queues that spilled out onto the road, with wait times of up to 20 minutes, customers said.

A KFC worker, who Stuff agreed not to name, said they were so stressed they felt suicidal after trying to manage three channels at once – the drive-through, restaurant and online orders. These would normally be managed by several staff members, the worker said.

“We are recruiting, but people leave, or don’t turn up or call in sick, leaving others left to deal with everything.”

We can’t just close, people still want their food, and although some customers are very understanding, others get real angry,” said the worker.

Former KFC worker Jessica Rose said it was increasingly common for branches to only have the drive-through open. When the Te Puke branch had to close the restaurant, resulting in long drive-through queues, she commented: “There’s going to be some angry people wanting their chicken tonight. Poor staff.”

“Coming from a KFC ex-worker, ya'll are really ready to abuse people over chicken, it was insane. If we didn't give some people a certain amount of thigh pieces (the popular piece of chicken for most) all hell broke loose. People struggle to have patience for chicken.”

Stuff Facebook customers have noticed staff shortages at KFC branches in the Bay of Plenty.

Other customers are sympathetic to the difficult position staff are in. On social media, Cristin Sim praised a worker left alone on the front line, and told Stuff that the employee was “literally running” to manage the queues.

“Shout out to the young girl at Mount KFC, the only front counter staff serving the busy lunch line. Handled it like a champ. You deserve a pay rise”, one woman said.

The post received lots of comments from others in the community, some appealing directly to the company to pay more, not work staff “to the bone” and that staff were “run off their feet.”

“Need more staff so not under so much pressure. Come on KFC you can help out,” said Tauranga customer, Gary Hicks

A KFC spokesperson said the business was battling the same challenges within the hospitality sector that other businesses had.

“Nationwide, many businesses are experiencing resourcing pressures post-Covid, the hospitality industry included.

“We are not immune to these challenges, and have processes in place to mitigate situations where we unexpectedly have smaller teams rostered on than we’d like. For example, closing delivery or store fronts to focus on Drive Thru eases the impact on our store teams,” the spokesperson said.

“At KFC we pay competitive rates, and we are actively seeking people looking for their first job or to get back into work.”

Gerard Hehir, assistant national secretary at Unite – the union representing fast food outlet employees – said that although staff shortages were an issue, high staff turnover was endemic in the fast food industry.

“Existing staff are under pressure, and it has become a big health and safety issue. We are aware that sometimes staff are trying to manage three channels at once - the drive through, the restaurant, and online orders.

“For one person to be doing that it becomes very stressful - and dangerous - both for mental health and risk of accidents. A branch should really close if it only has one person on the front line.”

Supplied Gerard Hehir of Unite Union said staff shortages in hospitality were chronic.

Frontline staff were under pressure from managers further up the chain not to close even when they did not have enough workers, he said.

“KFC managers are incentivised by bonuses on takings, so the last thing they want to do is close in a busy lunch hour, even if they are so short-staffed. Some managers find themselves filling in for absent staff, and end up working 80 hours a week.”

Hehir said threats from customers had become so commonplace that staff seldom reported them.

“Drive-through staff get verbally abused, sworn at, threats of violence and things thrown at them. People waiting for their chicken have threatened to come back and beat the worker up, or told them to watch out. Staff have got so used to this happening they have told us they see it as ‘part of the job’ when they should be reporting it as a health and safety issue.”

Restaurants Brands NZ/Stuff New Zealanders are still queueing for their KFC fix despite staff shortages

Hehir said long drive through queues due to staff shortages are particularly an issue at KFC because New Zealand customers simply love their KFC.

“KFC has a huge customer loyalty base - so people will wait for their chicken because they just want it, whereas if you are after a burger you have more options. So that is good for the company, but unfortunately not for reduced staff members struggling to serve many people.”

Unsplash KFC restaurants have recently had to close for in house dining and leave the drive-through open due to staff shortages

In February 2023, Unite is due to renegotiate the collective agreement it currently has with Restaurant Brands, the company which owns KFC.

Currently, KFC pays a starter $21.30 an hour, 10c over the minimum wage, which the union will be renegotiating. A shift leader running staff can earn up to $27 an hour.

“KFC isn’t necessarily a lower payer than other fast food chains, but with everyone seeking staff, non-fast food businesses can offer more, or at least the living wage. With staffing shortages, new workers are not being trained properly or at all, and it is not uncommon for them to only last a week or even a day.”

As well as renegotiating the collective agreement with Restaurant Brands, Hehir said the Fair Pay Agreement that will become effective next year will help improve conditions. The Fair Pay Agreements Bill, which was passed by parliament this week and will become effective next year, aims to level the playing field for between workers and employers in low-pay industries such as hospitality.

“It will ensure workers do get their entitled pay and breaks and are sure on their hours, and should help improve conditions for workers across the fast food industry and hospitality in general.”

The National Party has said it will repeal the bill if elected. Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell this week criticised it in Parliament, and said it was “a return to unionism throughout New Zealand and will remove flexibility”.

Restaurant Brands, the company which owns KFC, announced its third quarter figures on October 26. Total sales for the third quarter to September 30, 2022 increased to $322.2 million (up 32.3% over the equivalent period last year). Third quarter sales for New Zealand were $137.6 million, up 43.9% in total.

Chief executive of Restaurant Brands Russel Creedy said in a statement that sales had recovered from the impacts of the 2021 Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand.