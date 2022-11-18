Road cone rage: 'It's bedlam, someone's going to get killed'

Traffic management staff are increasingly the target of abuse from the public.

‘Bedlam’ is how one business owner described the ongoing roadworks in Tauranga, with ‘honking horns’, long jams, near misses and crashes as frustation rises in the city that one critic said has more road cones than the rest of the motu put together.

Security staff have been brought in to prevent verbal and physical abuse of road workers by a community increasingly frustrated at Tauranga’s traffic woes.

Security staff were hired for the removal of a tree on State Highway 2, near Clarke Road, Te Puna on October 1.

READ MORE:

* Angry for chicken: Stressed KFC staff abused at drive-through

* Waka Kotahi calls for patience as roadworkers abused

* Covid-19: Union and frontline worker say staff at Middlemore Hospital facing increasing abuse



This was the first time security staff had been utilised on a temporary traffic management site on the Western Bay of Plenty/Tauranga state highway network said Roger Brady, Waka Kotahi system manager Bay of Plenty, but further use is not being ruled out as abuse against workers increases.

“Over time our contractor, Westlink, has noticed an increase in verbal and physical abuse aimed at traffic management staff,” said Brady.

“As part of an ongoing approach to ensure the safety and well-being of all workers, Westlink is investigating ways to mitigate this behaviour.”

Brady said security professionals help de-escalate any issues and were used in anticipation of disgruntled road users.

“The result of the security presence while contractors were tree felling at Te Puna was that there was a significant decrease in abusive behaviour.”

He said that workers themselves are coached in de-escalation skills to deal with the public.

“Security personnel are not being utilised on State Highway 2 for activities relating to the Takitimu North Link or Waihī to Ōmokoroa projects, but abusive behaviour from the public is an issue discussed at morning toolbox meetings when required and workers are coached in de-escalation skills.”

“In future, if it’s necessary, security personnel will assist traffic management staff with ensuring the safety of all road workers and road users while work is undertaken on the state highway.”

123RF The ongoing roadworks have caused mental health issues, as well as near misses and crashes

Hundreds of Bay of Plenty drivers have taken to community boards on social media to vent about ongoing roadworks in the region, which contribute to long traffic queues.

“Who was the effing genius that decided to work on every road in every corner of every part of every area?” asked one.

Tauranga’s Cameron Road project, which began early last year, is sending some business owners and residents “to the edge”.

“My husband has developed mental health issues and can no longer even talk to the council as he finds it too stressful,” said Driessens, owner of the Academy Motor Inn on Cameron Road.

“Council has no idea of the impact it has had on us as business owners and people. It’s horrendous. Not just the loss of business because people can’t stop, but the toll of having roadworks around you – the dust and the noise.

“They even go on through the night sometimes, which is a particular issue with guests who understandably don’t want to be woken up by deafening noises and everything shuddering like an earthquake.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Some road works continue through the night

In the day Dreissens said it is no better.

“It’s bedlam. Someone’s going to get killed, and I have told council that. We have seen so many near misses and there were two crashes this month already, as they are always moving the cones.

“People are confused and unsure when or where to turn. Logging trucks are still flying down. People are losing their patience - there are constant traffic jams and everyone’s honking horns.”

The worst is to come says Driessens, as they have been told that right outside the motel the intersection will be turned into a temporary roundabout in January, with workers fracking through the night.

“No one can sleep through that. That’s usually our best month. Plus, why are they doing this in January when we have visitors in town and all the festivals?”

Ekta Jamwal, owner of the Busy Bee Dairy on Maunganui Road in Mount Maunganui said roadworks directly affected his income because they prevented people from stopping. The situation became so desperate he made a direct appeal to customers in the area to keep coming.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller and Sam Uffindell, MP for Tauranga.

Tauranga City Council has admitted that residents face another 10 to 15 years of congestion.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said while he had not heard about security being employed, he was aware of the community’s frustration.

“I understand that our community is exceptionally frustrated at the slowness of roadworks and how underinvested our city is with respect to roads,” said Muller.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said it was a sign that the region needed urgent investment.

”Many people's daily lives and businesses are being disrupted and the wave of complaints shows that Tauranga is bursting at the seams and needs significant and urgent infrastructure investment,” he said.

“I will continue to advocate hard for this in Tauranga and Wellington.”

Both Tauranga City and Western Bay councils said they had not yet employed any additional security on any council projects.