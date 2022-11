A person has died after a car and dirt bike collided in Ōpōtiki yesterday (file photo).

One person has died following a crash in Ōpōtiki.

Police were called to Paerata Ridge Rd about 3.45pm on Monday after a car and a dirt bike collided, a statement from police said.

One person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit had examined the scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.