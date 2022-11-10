Mount Maunganui closed until further notice after body found

Mt Maunganui is closed until further notice after an “incident” on Thursday (file photo).

Mt Maunganui is closed until further notice after a body was found on Thursday morning.

Police confirmed a person had been found deceased on the Mount this morning.

“However there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, and the death will be referred to the Coroner.”

The Tauranga City Council had earlier said it would provide an update when the maunga reopens.

“In the meantime, we appreciate the community's understanding and cooperation.”