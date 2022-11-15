School counsellor accused of transphobia

A school counsellor has been labelled transphobic for her “harmful” views on the Ministry of Education curriculum, which she claimed was “deliberately teaching lies to little ones” about gender.

Marli de Klerk is a school counsellor at Bethlehem College, a Christian school in Tauranga that receives taxpayer funding. De Klerk, who is currently on maternity leave, is also a qualified and registered child and adolescent psychotherapist.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Rhys Walker, who was kicked out of his church for coming out as gay, has now joined with one of the church elders, Andy Hickman, now an Anglican pastor and an advocate of accepting LGBT+ people for who they are, to create a queer safe space.

De Klerk was accused of having “transphobic views” after a Facebook post in which she said: “A significant amount of New Zealand parents are expressing concern and are opposed to the new curriculum from the Ministry of Education (starting from primary) teaching children you may be born in the same body and you can simply change your biological sex.

“This is confusing for our generation and does not help to foster their resilience or mental health. Let's become educated about this issue and find real solutions to young people’s pain rather than deliberately teaching lies to little ones.”

De Klerk’s post and comments have been removed since Stuff contacted her and Bethlehem College.

In response to criticism, de Klerk said she has “been looking into gender dysphoria as it has risen in prominence as an issue affecting young people”.

Bethlehem College Paul Shakes, chairperson of Bethlehem College’s board of trustees.

She denied that her post was discriminatory towards the rainbow community.

“I don’t agree with accusations I am ‘phobic’ towards anyone, and I would stress that what we need at this time is not name-calling but constructive, nuanced and robust dialogue with a view to better help vulnerable children experiencing difficult questions and distress around identity,” she said.

“I and many other practitioners have real concerns with the growing number of children being encouraged to believe they have been born in the wrong body and need to medically change their bodies to align with their inner thoughts and feelings in order to resolve psychological distress.

“I respect and empathise with those who believe differently, but I stand by my professional opinion and approach as I believe it to be best practice and in the best interests of children.”

A letter to parents from Bethlehem College, dated April 2021, welcomed de Klerk, a former student, to the school’s counselling team, with a statement from her saying she was looking forward to “connecting with children and helping them to flourish in life”.

When asked about de Klerk’s post and the college’s views on gender, board of trustees chairperson Paul Shakes declined to answer specific questions about the post.

He said: “We feel like we have made our position clear on these matters.”

supplied Dr Einstein Hale is a psychotherapist for Gender Dynamix, a Tauranga organisation that supports trans and gender non-conforming youth and adults.

Shakes added that the college was continuing to engage with the Ministry of Education and its review office regarding its Christian beliefs.

“But as we’ve said a number of times now, with all due respect our beliefs will not be changing. Christian beliefs have been held by people around the world for thousands of years because they bring life, hope and flourishing and continue to be just as relevant and valuable today.

“We know not everyone will agree with our beliefs. We respect their right to hold and express their beliefs. We just ask that respect is offered in return.”

Rochelle Judkins, a Northland health practitioner, said she was “appalled to see another healthcare practitioner making a public statement that had the potential to cause someone harm”.

“I know I come from a place of privilege where many forms of discrimination are concerned, and I will always do my best to support and champion others as an ally,” said Jenkins. “This is why I felt a responsibility to speak up and say 'This isn't OK.’

“This post was worded in a way that implied that gender diversity was a lie – it did come across to me as something that would be hurtful to someone who identifies with gender diversity.”

Einstein Hale, a psychotherapist for Tauranga organisation Gender Dynamix, which supports trans and gender non-conforming youth and adults, said de Klerk’s post was “transphobic”.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The Bay of Plenty region has encountered a spate of anti-queer sentiment this year, Stuff has reported.

“It is the desperate act of an individual attempting to justify their prejudices through spreading misinformation, fear-mongering, and manipulative overgeneralisation,” Hale said.

“This reinforces misleading and inaccurate information that is often utilised by prejudicial people and groups to justify bullying, restrictions of access to treatment/care, and the false justification of restrictions to rights.”

Hale said the post was “absolutely harmful”, and also refuted de Klerk’s view that people were not supportive of inclusivity in the curriculum and in society.

“More New Zealanders, especially schools, providers and parents, are in support of LGBTQIA+ youth,” he said. “However, individuals with ethically questionable prejudices towards gender-diverse communities often need to utilise misleading information and language in order to sway individuals to their opinion.”

Sunlive Bethlehem College in Tauranga.

Earlier this year Bethlehem College came under fire when discriminatory language about marriage and gender was uncovered.

Stuff revealed the college had a working document on gender, and a former trans student at the school tried to end their life after the school refused to use their pronouns, threatened suspension for wearing a uniform of their preferred gender, and told them: “God doesn’t make mistakes.”

The controversy sparked accusations of institutionalised homophobia, prompting associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti, a former school teacher and principal, to instruct education officials to urgently investigate schools’ practices and policies on inclusivity to ensure “every single student” felt safe, regardless of gender identity or sexuality.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti.

The Ministry of Education’s Jocelyn Mikaere said the Education Review Office had been reviewing the college and “will report on its findings in due course”.

However, documents obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act revealed that the ministry was in correspondence with the college about documentation on gender and marriage in early 2021.

The documents revealed that the ministry wrote to the college in 2021, attaching a document outlining its guidelines to the college on gender.

In one letter, the school’s proprietor at the time, Margaret Cantor, thanked the ministry for agreeing to read a book that expressed the school’s views.

MELANIE EARLEY/screenshot Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing our Daughters, a book widely criticised for its transphobia, was recommended to the Ministry of Education in 2021 by Margaret Cantor, then a proprietor of Bethlehem College.

That book, Irreversible Damage by Abigail Shrier, has been widely criticised as transphobic and banned from some booksellers.

Jaimie Veale, a lecturer in psychology at the University of Waikato and a researcher of transgender health, said the book could be harmful.

“Books like this one may have a harmful impact on transgender people by promoting fear and extremist anti-transgender views,” Veale said. “This can lead to further stigma, discrimination, and violence against this already marginalised group.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff The University of Waikato’s Jaimie Veale researches transgender health in the psychology department.

After the college referred the ministry to Irreversible Damage, documents obtained under an Official Information Act request revealed a letter from the college to the ministry saying that it would view any public comment as a breach of its state-integrated agreement with the Government.

The Ministry of Education’s solicitor then cancelled a proposed meeting and said there were legal points that the school and the ministry could clearly not agree on, and that the matter would be referred to the ministry’s chief executive and minister.

“We have worked with Bethlehem College to address concerns about a Statement of Belief,” Mikaere said.

She added that work was “ongoing” and that the ministry was continuing to meet with the college.

