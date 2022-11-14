Man who died in water incident at Mount Maunganui beach named

Mount Maunganui Lifeguard services responding to an incident on Saturday

The man who died at Mount Maunganui beach on November 12 has been named as Reon Wikeepa, 43, from Tauranga.

He was found unresponsive in the water at Moturiki Island at Mt Maunganui on Saturday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident at 1.50pm, and that first aid was provided.

“However, sadly they were unable to be revived,” they said.

Jamie Troughton, the Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Services chair, said the person got into difficulty in the water around Moturiki Island, and that “within minutes” they launched their inflatable rescue boat, and that the person was ashore ten minutes later.

“Despite the resuscitation efforts, the person couldn’t be saved.”

Troughton said the water conditions were “tricky” due to strong currents in the wake of storms on Friday.