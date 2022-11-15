'He's left a big hole in our hearts': Son's desperate swim to help drowning father

A Tauranga father lost a battle with strong waves and drowned after he had leapt in the water to save his daughter before getting caught in a rip.

His teenage son, seeing his dad struggle to stay afloat as he got bashed against rocks close to Mount Maunganui’s main beach, dived in to try to save him, but it was too late.

By the time the surf lifesaving’s IRB reached them, his dad, Reon Wikeepa was unresponsive and could not be resuscitated.

“We were lucky the lifeguards arrived so quickly, because if they hadn’t we would be mourning two bodies here today as his son would have got stuck in the rip too,” said Wikeepa’s sister, Nikki Tuhakaraina.

She was speaking from their parents’ homestead in Hairini, where the whānau have gathered to sit with Wikeepa before taking him to be buried on Motiti Island on Thursday.

“The guards were just young’ uns,” she said. “It was even their first day, but they got him on the boat and did everything they could. We are so grateful that they got there as they saved his son too.”

Wikeepa, a 43-year-old machine operator from Tauranga, had gone to the beach on Nov 12 with his son, 14 and his daughter, 16. He also took his two nephews, 11 and 13, who were Tuhakaraina’s children.

Reon Wikeepa with his children and mother Lynda Wikeepa.

”I had only just spoke to him,” she said. “He said they were all having a good time, the weather was great and that my boys could stay the night. We had been laughing together that me and my husband were going to have a night alone. That was my last conversation with him, laughing and happy.“

Wikeepa and the children were climbing on the rocks on Moturiki Island, as they had often done before.

“Reon is a very strong swimmer and diver,” said Tuhakaraina. “He knows the water and the tides.

“He is very experienced and would never do anything careless. He always takes the kids fishing at Motiti Island, helping them to put bait on and wind the fish in. He would guard those kids with his life – and that’s what he ended up doing.”

While the group were on rocks Wikeepa’s daughter jumped into the water to cool off, but out of nowhere giant waves came one after the other and started bashing her against the rocks.

“She was trying to get out,” said Tuhakaraina, “but she kept getting pulled under, and she was getting badly cut up, as the force of the water was pushing her against the rocks.”

Reon did not hesitate and told his daughter to stay calm and that he was coming in to get her.

However, once in the water the currents were moving even stronger, and Reon too found himself pulled under the surface, his body also getting cut up as it bashed against the rocks.

“It was really hard to get her out because of the way the water was moving,” said Tuhakaraina. “It kept knocking them both over and pulling them under, but Reon was determined.

Reon Wikeepa and his two children, who are now 14 and 16

“He went under and pushed her on to a rock, and she managed to climb up. But then a wave pushed him into a rip, and he was trying to swim but couldn’t.

“He is a really good swimmer, but he’d swallowed so much water. He’d used up so much energy even though he’s really fit. He started yelling to the kids to get help.”

Reon’s son made sure his sister was safely on the rocks and that the lifeguards had seen them. He began shouting for help.

“His son said he saw a look of terror on his dad’s face that he had never seen before, and yelled ‘Dad hold on, I’m coming to you, hold on’.”

But Wikeepa couldn’t hold on. When his son managed to reach his dad, his body was face down in the water. He turned him the right way up and held him until the lifeguards arrived and helped them get him on to the IRB.

“They spent time trying to bring him back – but he wasn’t coming back,” said Tuhakaraina. “The kids are so cut up as they feel guilty, but I tell them ‘look, your Dad wouldn’t want you to feel that, he would want it this way, with him lying there not you’.

“It is no one’s fault – it’s the water. There had been big storms the night before and the currents were fast moving and the waves were huge. We can see now on Reon’s body how cut and bashed he got on the rocks. He gave it his all.

“He has left a big hole in our hearts and our family. Mum and dad already lost one daughter 20 years ago, so now I am the only one left. But we are so proud of Reon, keeping the children safe like he always did.”

A stream of visitors brought kai and condolences to the family homestead.

The family grew up with regular visits to Motiti Island, diving, swimming and fishing.

Wikeepa will lay for one night at Te Hiinga o te ra Marae before his burial on Thursday morning.

“It is fitting he will lie to rest there, next to my sister, next to the sea that he loved so much,” said Tuhakaraina.