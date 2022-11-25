Bikie gang member: recession could trigger violence and abuse

The rising cost of living and looming recession could create a perfect storm for an increase in family violence. That’s the view of a bikie gang member and anti-violence against women advocate.

Member of the Patriots bike gang as well as the Super Māori Fullas, Jack Paki was a guest speaker at a dinner in Tauranga to mark White Ribbon Day and raise funds for Women’s Refuge.

The Patriots started in Auckland in 1998, and has hundreds of chapters around Aotearoa. Paki thinks that the group needs to mobilise against the “social monster” of violence against women and children.

“It is getting worse not better,” he said. “Despite everyone throwing their arms up at Nia Glassie, saying change must happen, look where we are now.

“Only this year we have had five-year-old children like Malachi Subecz and Ferro-James Sio beaten and murdered. The added pressures of rising costs and a looming recession mean its only going to get worse before it gets better.”

Paki, who was abused as a 10-year-old after he had been adopted, hopes that by telling his personal story – and travelling on Harleys to communities – that he can help men understand that while they can be tough, there are no valid reasons for violence, just excuses.

Paki wants to reform the Super Maori Fullas gang, which used to ride to speak in schools, at maraes and to community groups spreading the anti-violence message.

"Men need to get behind this,” Paki said. “There are good men who don't hurt their loved ones, who can help and support others to be violence free.

“Whether it is at home, at work or in a social environment, the message to men is not only not to commit violence, but also not to condone or remain silent about violence.”

The latest statistics gathered by the Family Violence Clearing House and the White Ribbon organisation continue to paint a grim picture.

Nine women are killed by their partner or ex partner every year, while just six per cent of sexual assaults are reported to police, according to White Ribbon statistics.

White Ribbon also noted the spike in violence brought on by the pandemic: the Sunday after the first lockdown showed the highest single spike in family violence incidences reported to police for the last three years.

One-in-five women have experienced forced intercourse in their lifetime, and one in three New Zealand women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime. When psychological/emotional abuse is included, 55% have experienced IPV in their lifetime.

In Aotearoa, young women aged 15-19 and young men of that same age group make up the largest group of those sexually assaulted and those carrying out sexual assaults respectively, according to the Family Violence Clearinghouse statistics.

There were 175,573 family harm investigations recorded by NZ Police in the year to June 2022 according to the annual police report.

White Ribbon Day, November 25, was also marked by a dawn climb up Mauao in Mount Maunganui to remember British backpacker Monica Cantwell, who was raped, strangled and killed on the track near the summit, just one week into her trip to New Zealand in November 1989.

The man sentenced to life in prison for her murder, Charles John Coulam, now 52, was arrested a month later.

Tauranga local Buddy Mikaere organised the service on Mauao to remember Monica and other victims of sexual violence. Archbishop Sir David Moxon led the cememony and Tauranga Women's Refuge laid a weath.

“Each year we remember Monica Cantwell, a young English manuhiri who should have been safe on our maunga but lost her life in tragic circumstances,” said Mikaere.