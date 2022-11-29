Social media star gives kai to kids too hungry for school as inflation bites

Kura Kai general manager Marie Paterson and founder Makaia Carr, one of New Zealand’s first social media influencers

Makaia Carr used to earn a six-figure salary from social media, and was a regular at events and parties. Now you’re more likely to find her in the kitchen, using her influence to help feed families hit by the cost of living crisis, some with children too hungry to attend school.

Her food charity Kura Kai, which stocks school freezers with home-cooked meals, has this week launched an easy online donation platform Feed our Cause, Feed our Kaupapa with set amounts from as little as $20.

“The economic hardship we’re seeing is heart-breaking,” said Carr. “Our kaupapa is a simple one – ‘whānau feeding whānau’. Our volunteers fill freezers in secondary schools with healthy kai for our rangatahi, their whānau and others in need.

“In some schools, students are also cooking meals for their Kura Kai freezer and gaining unit standards.”

The new site features an easy-to-use ‘click to donate’ structure that allow businesses or individuals to contribute to the work of Kura Kai with a variety of tax-deductible amounts from $100 – which could feed a whānau for a week, or $1,000 – which could fill a freezer for a whole school term.

“No matter how large or small the donation we receive, funds go directly to assist in reaching rangatahi and whānau in need through resources such as food packaging, preparation equipment and freezers,” said Carr.

Kura Kai provides meals to 34 high schools across the motu, with the Bay of Plenty its largest region.

General manager of the charity, Marie Paterson, said the need for food for schools is increasing as more families are struggling to feed themselves as food prices escalate along with other bills.

“There is huge demand for our meals, and this places pressure on our volunteers,” she said.

For some students, the food they get at school might be the only food they get.

“We have many students who are currently relying on any kai which is available through school as a way to help keep them fed, so many teachers already get nervous as to how some of these students are going to get on during holidays,” she said.

“But with the ever-increasing price of living putting more financial pressure on everyone, trying to find extra money for Christmas is harder this year than usual.”

Students previously may have stayed away from school as they were simply too hungry, or leave their education early to help financially support their whānau.

“We’ve made secondary schools our point of focus,” said Paterson, “as keeping our rangatahi in education at this level is increasingly more difficult. We’re empowering our rangatahi with the value of manaakitanga (caring for others) and making the decision to stay in school a little easier.

”Being provided kai is now a reason they come and stay in school. Some of our schools work closely with their regional attendance team. When making home visits, they are able to turn up with meals.”

Stuff Teachers worry about students going hungry during the holidays. Finding extra money for food is going to be hard for families at Christmas says Marie Paterson of Kura Kai

David Ngāheu, rangatahi mentor at Pāpāmoa College, has found that Kura Kai has been invaluable to their community, especially given the price of kai at the supermarkets.

“It’s helped through my role at Pāpāmoa College to connect with whānau, as I have been able to take kai gifts to homes in the community to encourage whānau to engage their tamariki back into kura,” he said.

“The packages have been well received and have made a difference.”

The charity receives no government funding, and relies on donations, fundraising and grants.