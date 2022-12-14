Santa on a cross - Blasphemy or biting commentary on consumer Christmas?

The artwork 'False Profit', on display in Mount Maunganui, is causing controversy.

The creator of a huge painting of Santa on a cross says she has received a “bombardment of abuse”, with some labelling it blasphemous and offensive.

The 2.4m painting by New Zealand artist Shona Moller, called ‘False Profit’, is on display in the main street of Mount Maunganui in Moller’s art gallery.

Mount local Andy Sutton told Stuff that when he saw the painting in the window he phoned the gallery to complain.

“The Christmas holiday is due to Jesus Christ and the Christian faith. It makes a mockery of it to put another image on the cross. Everyone knows Santa is not real.”

Sutton said he found it “offensive” and “blasphemous”.

“A crucifixion is a horrific way to die, and for Jesus, so to make it into something trying to be comical is just blasphemous.”

Others had called or come into the gallery to complain, Moller said.

“Some were prickly, some ranting, some verging on abusive. Others said it was offensive or blasphemous or the like to put the two images together.”

She welcomed discussion about the piece even if people found it “polarising”.

“Good art stops people in their tracks. I’m not trying to express a particular view, merely to start conversations around religion and capitalism.”

supplied Shona Moller with her work, 'False Profit', on display in Mount Maunganui

An unnamed buyer purchased the work for $13,000, which shocked one of its critics, Sutton.

“I’m gobsmacked that anyone sees any value in it whatsoever.”

Christian pastor at Redeemer Church, Philip Brown, said the artwork received a negative reaction from Christians because of the use of the cross which “represents the heart of what we believe.”

“These things are precious to us, and so it will be no surprise that Christmas, a day that celebrates the birth of God incarnate is likewise precious.”

“For many Christians, this artwork that blurs some of these things seems offensive. St. Nicholas, a stellar Christian in his own right, dying on a cross, which the majority of people today would associate with the death of Christ, seems at least on the surface like it's trying to be provocative and offensive.”

Brown said Christians don’t have “exclusive rights to the cross”.

“It was, after all, a common Roman method of execution, and it seems odd to claim that only Jesus can be crucified. Since the artist has stated that she wasn’t expressing any particular view in particular, I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt. I’m in no rush to be unnecessarily offended. To be honest, I could conjure up a godly interpretation of the artwork: it prompts us to consider honestly why Christmas is significant to us. The crucified Son or the man in the chimney and all he has come to represent?"

Blasphemy only stopped being a criminal offence in New Zealand in March 2019 when it was repealed following the passing of the Crimes Amendment Bill.

Before then, a person could be imprisoned for up to a year for blasphemy.

Reuters Virgin in a condom

The last time a blasphemous case was considered was 1998, after calls for Te Papa to be prosecuting for exhibiting Tania Kovat's Virgin In A Condom – a 7.5cm statue of the Virgin Mary sheathed in a rubber condom.

A criminal prosecution was rejected with the Solicitor General at the time saying it was inconsistent with freedom of expression as protected by the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

Associate Professor of Fine Arts at the University of Auckland, Peter Shand, said that the Santa crucifixion painting presents a similar conflict to Virgin in a Condom.

”Both use iconic images that clash, but rather than being rogue and out to cause offence, the artists’ intent is to start people asking questions.”

Director of Tauranga’s Incubator Creative Hub, Simone Anderson, said art should not be censored.

“Art is for engaging, creating thought, provoking, challenging, and starting conversations. It is a language, and you cannot stop people talking.”

Anderson said that the location where a work is displayed is relevant.

“There are respectful dos and don’ts around the where and when ‘seemingly’ and potential offensive works are displayed. For example, you wouldn’t blatantly display this work in a Christian environment. You would not display imagery around child abuse or suicide in a space that could create dangerous triggers. You can however give thought to signage, trigger warnings that give choice for people to view.”

Nicholas Charles/Supplied Simone Anderson, director of The Incubator Creative Hub in Tauranga.

The Incubator’s fringe festival last month included sculptures made of sex toys.

“We supported it but curated it thoughtfully to give ‘easily offended’ people and parents the opportunity to look the other way and manage small children. Interestingly this created a higher curiosity, positive engagement and didn’t create need for censorship. Win-win situation.”