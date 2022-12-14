Man wrenched into fishing winch suffers serious injuries off Bay of Plenty coast

Critical care paramedic William Thompson in the sea rescue of a Tauranga man involved in a boat winching accident.

A man had to be rescued at sea after his clothing was caught in a boat winch on a fishing trawler.

The Auckland Westpac rescue helicopter team was tasked to assist in the search and rescue of a man off the north-west coast of Motiti Island, Bay of Plenty this week.

Two paramedics lowered themselves into the sea in order to swim to help the man who had suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The man in his 40s was then flown to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesperson from Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust said the accident happened on a fishing trawler.

“Unfortunately, the gentleman in his 40s got his clothing caught in the winch drum. Fellow crew members stopped the winch. He had to be cut from the rope on the drum.”

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust The sea rescue of a Tauranga man involved in a boat winching accident.

Maritime New Zealand says that not only is commercial fishing one of the most dangerous occupations in the world, but one in four accidents on a trawler involve a winch.

Loose clothing is cited as one of the main causes of serious accidents involving a winch, and crew are advised by Maritime New Zealand health and safety measures to wear close-fitting clothes, have hair tied back and avoid jewellery.

In 2015 a man died in New Zealand after horrific injuries after becoming trapped by the coils of the rope and the revolving drum of the winch.