Brothers' ten-hour mission to carve palace in the sand at Mount Maunganui

Jared Brandon and brother Paul Brandon, stand beside their extravagant sandcastle creation.

The Brandon brothers have come a long way from flipping buckets at the beach.

During a 10-hour marathon Boxing Day mission at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui beach, the Jared and Paul got to work crafting this palace in the sand.

Under a golden sun, each scooped, mixed and carved layers and layers of Bay of Plenty sand.

“My brother got taught how to make them in America about eight years ago,” Jared said. “He then taught me, and we've built a couple of them since.

“We started at 10am and finished at 8pm.”

At two metres high, it was double the size of their attempt the year before.

The brothers were elated with how it turned out.

“By far the biggest we’ve ever attempted,” Jared said.

Supplied/Stuff The sandcastle mansion took 10 hours to complete, on a Boxing Day out at the beach.

But for those wanting to know the secret behind a successful sandcastle, they had the people covered.

“The secret to a good sandcastle is to fill buckets with lots and lots of water mixed with the sand. Then good tools to carve and shape the towers and stairs.”

Supplied/Stuff Jared Brandon and his brother managed to double the height of their previous attempt.

They were heading back home for the rest of the holiday period but hoped their sand castle creation would stick around long after they left.

“We live in Auckland, but come down to the Mount for Christmas with the family,” Jared said.

“This is just a hobby for us that we do on the odd occasion ... It’s still standing today” he said on Tuesday.