What's fueling Whakatāne's best yellowfin tuna season in a decade?

A yellowfin tuna boom has hit eastern Bay of Plenty waters thanks to warmer seas and, potentially, the price of diesel tying up commercial fishing boats in the north Pacific.‌

Whakatāne Sportfishing Club manager Mark Read said the club’s weighmaster had not seen yellowfin numbers like this in the area for over 10 years.‌

“It’s quite a significant event.”‌

Whakatāne Iceman co-owner Jono Mills has noticed a huge increase in demand for salted ice to accommodate the yellowfin being caught, saying it is unusual for such demand this early in the season.‌

“It’s the best we’ve seen since we’ve owned [Iceman], which is seven years,” he said.‌

Read said there were a couple of theories for the increase in yellowfin tuna being caught with the warmer water conditions being a big part of it.‌

The sea temperature is about 20 degrees and climbing.‌

“There is also a theory that the trawling fleet that operates in the Pacific has been tied up due to the cost of fuel.‌

SUPPLIED A tuna boom has hit this summer, lucky fishers are Paige Haddock and Phil Wright.

“The migration pattern of the fish is to come down through the Pacific and then they migrate down the East Coast of the North Island … because that fleet is not operating, the fish have come down in numbers and have consequently ended up here. That seems to be pretty consistent with what is going on.”‌

He said whether yellowfin remained abundant was the “$64 million question”.

“If the theory of the fleet is true, then maybe it might be a one-off. But the other thing we are noticing is that other tropical fish like mahi mahi are being caught now, which is very unusual for this time of year, and that will be solely due to the water temperature, which of course feeds in with climate change.

“And that’s being reported through the country, that a lot of tropical fish are turning up when they haven’t been ever.”‌

Read said blue and striped marlin were being caught off the coast, and at Tauranga.‌

“One of our anglers tagged a blue marlin before Christmas; that’s very early as well.‌

“That would suggest that climate change is playing more of a part in it than the theory about the fleet.”

“If that’s the case, this sort of timeframe and the fishing could be sustainable for quite a while.”‌

Despite the increase in numbers and some sizeable yellowfin exceeding 50kg being landed, the club is yet to see a record catch.‌

“I’ve been monitoring our records and there’s nothing that has come close. They’re 20-odd kilos short of a club record on average,” Read said.‌

“Some of our records sit at up around the 70kg mark.”

- Whakatāne Beacon