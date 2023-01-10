'OMG moment' as cyclone bowls caravan over, then blows it back upright

A caravan in Pauanui was blown over this morning by strong winds from ex-tropical cyclone Hale.

Cyclone Hale bowled a caravan over in Pauanui on Tuesday. But just as the owner was pondering the situation, the wind changed direction and blew the caravan back upright and on to its wheels.

Hamilton man Rod de Lisle told Stuff it was “bizarre” that not long after he and his brother-in-law Clint Moran heard that the caravan had been blown over, that the cyclone lifted it back the right way up.

supplied The caravan in Pauanui was blown over this morning by strong winds, and then blown back into position by a second strong gust of wind.

“It was a self-righting incident. It was bizarre – but lucky too, as Clint and I couldn’t drive over there from Hamilton as the roads are blocked. So we had no way of fixing the situation - but it fixed itself.”

READ MORE:

* Next cyclone may be on horizon as Hale batters New Zealand

* Summer of cyclones? High sea temperatures put NZ on elevated alert

* Dramatic rescue of family whose ute was trapped in swollen river near Ruatoria



The pop-up caravan, owned by Moran, is parked on a section on the Pauanui Waterways on the Coromandel coastline.

Their neighbour Carol, who did not provide her last name, called Moran just before 10.30am on Tuesday to let him know that the caravan had been hurled on its side by the wind.

“I had just looked out the window and saw the caravan on its side. The winds have been strong all morning with sudden howling gusts in different directions. The caravan had been blown on to a palm tree and broke some of the fence. So I was on the phone asking Clint if he wanted me and my husband to get a ute to try and lift it back up – you would need a big group of people to help lift it,” she said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff A caravan in Pauanui was blown over by ex-tropical cyclone Hale, and then blown back upright

Carol and Moran were still talking when she heard another howl, signalling a second blast of wind.

“There was another massive gust, and then when I looked out of the window again I couldn’t believe it as it was back the right way up.”

De Lisle said he and his brother were quite shocked but also bemused by the incident, with De Lisle posting on Twitter that it was “more self-righting than Winston Peters at next year’s election”.

He said that they were surprised but happy with the outcome.

“It was definitely an ‘OMG’ moment. The main thing is no one was hurt.”