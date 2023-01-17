Boy, 11, assaulted, knocked unconscious in skate park attack by teen 'thugs'

Police said they were called to reports of an assault at the Ōmokoroa Pavilion and a person there had a “facial injury”.

An 11-year-old boy was assaulted and knocked unconscious in a “shocking” attack at a Bay of Plenty skate park, his mother says.

Police said they were called to Ōmokoroa Pavilion at 4.25pm on January 16 after a report of an assault, and that a person had “a facial injury”.

“Police attended but the alleged offenders were unable to be located at the time. Enquiries are ongoing,” police said.

The boy’s mother, Angela Benstead, said that her son was attacked at the park by a boy she was told was 13 years old. She said it was “unprovoked” and happened when her son was sitting down.

READ MORE:

* Teen charged with murder of Te Puke man

* Youth criminals 'out of control' says top cop as police shot at, homes and shops invaded

* Skaters pushed for lights at site of tragedy for years, but 'neighbours said no'



He was knocked unconscious, she said.

“My son is very sore... braces were broken, his jaw is bruised & misaligned, his lip is cut and swollen. We spent five hours in head-trauma assessments last night in hospital.”

Other adults at the park tried to help and were threatened, but eventually the kids ran away, she said.

“I was blown away by the amazing parents, grandparents at the scene though. They stood up for the kids, they called the police, they soothed my son,” said Benstead

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police were called to a Tauranga skate park after an 11-year-old boy was attacked on January 16.

The morning after the attack, Benstead posted on a local Facebook group, concerned about the level of youth crime in the area.

“These thugs are in the minority but certainly causing lots of trouble in our community. Today I feel just so sad that some horrible people can ruin a summer activity for so many. Not just for us either.”

Benstead said that she wanted change and solutions but wasn’t yet sure what.

“There's no real consequences for youth. Once my anger drops, I'll be looking towards change. Watch this space. We need some solutions.”

Some in the Ōmokoroa community replied that their children were afraid to go to the skate park and feared that the suburb was becoming “feral”.

Others suggested cameras at the park and more police presence.