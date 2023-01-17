Man dead at Whangamatā Beach in Coromandel

The man went missing near the estuary shortly after 6pm.

A man has died after going missing in the water at Whangamatā.

The man was located by the Westpac helicopter after a search, but was unable to be revived, police said in a statement.

The man went missing near the estuary shortly after 6pm. Surf Lifesaving was also involved in the search.

The death is being referred to the coroner.

