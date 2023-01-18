Second random attack in Bay of Plenty as boy punched from bike

There is growing concern over children’s safety as a boy was attacked while biking and another in a skatepark

There is increasing fear about children’s safety after two boys were randomly attacked in separate incidents in the Bay of Plenty.

Welcome Bay mother Leanne Gray told Stuff that her 13-year-old son was attacked and punched in the head on Tuesday while biking with a friend. Gray wanted to alert people in the community to be vigilant.

The latest attack came just a day after an 11-year-old boy was assaulted and knocked unconscious in a “shocking” attack at a Bay of Plenty skate park.

While the attacks are unrelated, Gray said there’s increasing concern in the community.

“You wouldn’t think things like this can happen in broad daylight when kids are just doing what kids do.”

Gray’s son was biking with his friend, also 13, in Welcome Bay when they were approached by a man.

“A man came towards them who was staring, which gave them a bad feeling. He lunged towards my son and punched him in the side of his head. It knocked him off his balance, and feet out of the pedals.”

The boys managed to escape, and sped off around the corner where they spotted some workers mowing a lawn.

“They did the right thing finding adults who could help. This is why I wanted to speak out because people need to look out for each other and especially for kids."

The two men, who were from a local lawn care company, told the boys to wait safely with them while they contacted their parents.

“We’re so grateful for their kindness. They even looked after the bikes for us until we could collect them later in a ute.”

The incident happened at 2pm and was reported to the police, said Gray.

“Fortunately my son didn’t have serious physical injuries. The side of his face and ear were all red, and he had a thumping headache, so we monitored him for concussion. It was the emotional trauma – he said he kept picturing the attack and going over it in his head. He told me he didn’t want to go biking again. That really saddens me that a child can be robbed of confidence in this way.”

Angela Benstead, mother of an 11-year-old boy attacked at Ōmokoroa skatepark on January 16, also spoke of the traumatic nature of the assault.

“It’s terrible to think that kids are now scared to do things they love. Parents told me that children are now too afraid to go to the skate park.”

In the attack, her son was knocked unconscious when set upon by teenagers at the park, and was left with cut and swollen lips, broken braces and bruising to his jaw.”

The family had been overwhelmed with positive support from police and within the community.

“The idea is to call a meeting with local MPs, police, youth aid, councillors, community members and attempt to create a focus on this safety issue and what can be done to create a safe environment. One community member has started up a roster of parents at our skate park to protect all children.”

Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake said council was keen to help.

“We do have CCTV in public areas including Western Ave, but it doesn’t necessary provide coverage for all eventualities. When the time is right we’d be keen to sit down with police, Angela Benstead and her son to discuss possible solutions. Often these issues are best resolved through a community led response.”

Scott Simpson, MP for Coromandel, an electorate which includes areas of the Western Bay of Plenty such as Ōmokoroa, said the attack had been “a rude awakening” to parents worried about children’s safety.

“Smaller communities are not immune from the wider issues across the country with crime. They feel vulnerable as police are stretched. Some people have become empowered that they can get away with criminal behaviour as they don't think they will get caught and there is a lack of sanctions even if they do.”

Simpson, who was on his way to the National Party caucus in Napier, said law and order would be a big issue this year.

“Attacks like these are part of a bigger issue that needs solving with crime and the justice system. It’s understandable people in the community are concerned.”

Police said that inquiries into the attacks were ongoing.