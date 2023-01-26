'Kid came out with a knife' - Police taser young boy

Tasers have been used by New Zealand police since 2008.

A man who witnessed police taser a young boy in Rotorua said the child was brandishing a knife and the public was “in danger”.

“A kid came out with a knife trying to stab the police. He was swiping it at police.”

Rotorua resident Kharl WiRepa and his colleagues watched the incident unfold from his office in Pukuatua Street in Rotorua’s CBD on January 21 and said a group with weapons were threatening the safety of locals.

WiRepa said eight people witnessed the scene unfold.

“They had weapons against each other and members of the public. The situation was dangerous,” he said.

"The boy attacked the cops with the knife. Then another women showed up and started attacking the police as well. The boy was taken away in an ambulance."

A woman has since posted a photo on social media of a ten-year-old with injuries she alleged were from police tasering the boy.

Police confirmed that they were alerted to a family harm incident outside a property on Pukuatua St in central Rotorua, at midday on Saturday 21 January.

“When police staff arrived minutes later, a young person attempted to stab one of the officers with a knife - this officer was arresting another individual at the time.”

A taser was deployed towards the young person, but was not successful, police said. The person was taken to hospital for assessment and is now going “through a youth process.”

“Two women were arrested - one received a formal warning, and the other is being referred to Te Pae Oranga,” support service, police said in a statement.

“Thankfully none of the attending officers were injured and they did an extremely professional job keeping everyone safe.”

Police would not reveal the boy’s age when asked by Stuff.

Te Pae Oranga Iwi are community panels across Aotearoa in which police collaborate with iwi/Māori partners to deal with crime and hold offenders accountable while also helping them address problems they’re facing.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the events that occurred.

Any time an officer deploys a taser after a risk assessment, they must complete a Tactical Options Report.

This details the circumstances in which the officer believed the TASER was necessary to keep people safe, including themselves, other officers, other people present, and the target of the taser.

TENR stands for Threat, Exposure, Necessity, Response, and involves officers gathering all known information about a situation and from there determining what tactics and tactical options are required to resolve any incident.

The TOR report, and taser footage would be reviewed by both the officer's supervisor, and then the Area Commander, police said.

New Zealand police have used stun gun taser devices since 2008 and front line officers are trained to use them along with pepper spray and firearms to protect both public and police safety.

Police have recently reviewed its use of tasers with the addition of a body camera to record evidence, an internal police report revealed, released in 2022 under the Official Information Act.

That report said that video recording was important evidence in extreme taser encounters in which there was serious injury or death, as well as monitoring lawful taser use.