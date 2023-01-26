Big swells, holes, rips prompt warning to beachgoers this weekend

“If in doubt, stay out”, is the message to beachgoers at holiday hotspots this long Auckland Anniversary weekend following a horrific two weeks in the water.

Big swells, high energy waves and rips are set to turn sea conditions hazardous at beaches in the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty regions this weekend, said Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Life Saving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell.

The warning follows two weeks of fatalities, critical water-related incidents and mass rescues across Aotearoa.

Last weekend six people drowned in one weekend in the Auckland region. The Coromandel region has had four fatalities in the water in the last two weeks, with a father and son losing their lives at Opoutere beach, an elderly man dying at Whangamatā beach and a teenage boy dying in the Waiwawa river in Coroglen after falling down a cliff.

Those taking to the waves in the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty should be extra cautious and vigilant, said Gibbons-Campbell.

“We’re already seeing the surf starting to build and are expecting big swells with three metre waves, as well as troughs, holes and rips which can take people in the water by surprise and quickly cause them to get out of their depth or be swept away from the shore out to sea by currents.”

Even when rain subsides and the waves appear less wild, as predicted later on Sunday and Monday, people should not let their guard down.

“This can be an even riskier time as people mistakenly think it’s safe, but these waves will still have a significant amount of energy even when they seem to be tapering off. Don’t get overconfident and know your limits.

It’s when people become complacent or swimming beyond their capabilities that they can get into trouble. Our message is always, if in doubt, stay out.”

Surf lifesavers involved in recent rescues had received support and counselling and were all back on duty this weekend, said Gibbons-Campbell.

“We’ll have fully manned teams with additional volunteers, and urge people to swim only on patrolled beaches between flags, and follow updated warnings about conditions.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Surf lifesavers who were involved in recent fatal water incidents in the Coromandel are back on patrol this weekend. File pic

Swells and rips presented particular danger, he said, as well as holes where people can go from standing to being cast into deep water.

“It’s good to be educated about the hazards of rips and types of waves. Anyone who needs advice on that can ask lifesavers at the beaches or look on our website.”

NIWA coastal and estuarine scientist Dr Christo Rautenbach, said that current ocean simulations indicated waves of up to 3.5 metres were forecast for Friday and Saturday.

“The waves themselves are significant, but not extraordinary, but the time showing of 7 seconds between each peak shows the energy carried in each period of waves. Plus we are coming out of a spring tide which can have significant coastal impact.”

Rautenbach said that the air pressure was not low but that there could still be storm surges along the coastline.

Niwa’s forecasting team said the weather was “in short, not good” for the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Rain is turning heavy Friday, and continuing Saturday. There is a high chance of over 50 mm with some elevated areas seeing as much as 100-200 mm. Flooding and slips are a likelihood.”

While extreme winds were not expected, there would be gusts.

“It will be gusty and could contribute to downed trees in extremely sodden areas.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Opoutere beach, a remote area in the Coromandel region where a father and son died in January.

Organisers of the Eastern Region championships at Mount Maunganui this weekend were keeping a “wary eye on the stormy easterlies” and the “challenging conditions”.

More than 700 surf athletes were testing their lifesaving skills over three days. This weekend's carnival will be the biggest of the season in the North Island, involving clubs from all around New Zealand. Action gets underway at 3.30pm on Friday with double ski and beach sprints, with Saturday and Sunday racing beginning at 8am.