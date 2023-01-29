Drone video shows extent of flood-caused train derailment

A freight train derailed in spectacular fashion near Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty on Sunday as flooding impacted rail lines.

Images from the scene show part of a train has come off the tracks on the Te Puke side of Bell Road.

Sammi Strickland says it is about 1km down from Bell Road and happened in the pre-dawn hours.

“The surrounding paddocks were full with water flooded and the track has been washed out."

Tyson Smith The aftermath of a train derailment in Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty that spilled logs from a freight train into flooded farmland.

Tyson Smith Some freight cars made it through the damaged section of track before rearward ones appeared to leave the line.

The engine and four freight carriages made it over with the 5th ripping apart and then logs carriages have split logs everywhere.

"Two drivers got out with torches and unhitched the carriages that stayed attached and moved the engine away."

A Kiwirail spokesperson said the derailment happened about 5.30am.

A freight train travelling on the East Coast Main Trunk Line (ECMT) from Kawerau to Mt Maunganui went over a flooded section of track east of Te Puke.

The locomotive is still on the tracks but up to 10 wagons, carrying logs and pulp, derailled. The two-person train crew are uninjured.

There has been significant rainfall in the area overnight.

KiwiRail teams are inspecting the site, and regulators, including the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, have been notified.

The section of the East Coast Main Trunk Line is currently closed.

The section of track is an important trunk route for goods travelling to the Port of Tauranga.

