Cats lost from flooded and slip-crushed homes reunited with owners

Dodge the cat, who went missing in the floods, has been a loyal companion to Seth for two years and has helped him during his kidney illness.

Three pets have been reunited with their owners after getting lost during wild weather that flooded one family’s house and left another crushed in a slip.

Tauranga mother of four, Linda Candy, found out that her house was completely flooded and possessions destroyed when in Starship hospital preparing to donate her kidney to her sick son, Seth.

Seth was “completely devastated” to hear that his beloved pet, Dodge, wasn’t in the police boat when the rest of his family was rescued on January 28 after flood water from the Wairoa river swept through their property.

Dodge had been by Seth’s side since the beginning of his kidney illness which began two years ago, said Candy.

“Dodge has helped Seth massively on his journey as a companion, and they have a special connection. When she hears his voice she always comes running.”

When Candy and her son returned to Tauranga from Auckland they continued the hunt for Dodge on January 31.

“Last night we took his favourite Temptations treats and shook it, calling his name and he came running up. I was shaking. Seth is so happy that his little companion is back.”

Another Tauranga family is also rejoicing at being reunited with their two pet cats.

Puss Puss and Rebecca were lost when a horror landslide in Maungatapu crushed the home of a family of seven while they were in it.

supplied Linda Candy’s house in Tauriko, Tauranga, was flooded after heavy rainfall over Anniversary Weekend.

Luke Hanan and his partner Teresa told of their terrifying experience thinking their children had been killed.

Luckily all the human family members escaped from the rubble safely, but the four-legged furry ones were missing, nowhere to be seen.

Hanan told Stuff that the cats had been found on January 31 and were now safely back with the family.

supplied Rebecca, a long-haired black cat, and Puss Puss, a tabby with white socks both went missing after their family home was crushed in a slip, but have now been reunited with their owners.

Two fundraisers have been set up to help the families through the trauma.

The Givealittle page for the Maungatapu family has raised almost $30000 and a separate Givealittle set up for Candy, Seth, Dodge and family has raised almost $17000.

Both families said they were incredibly grateful to the community for the overwhelming support.