Pizza is on for firefighters after Maccas wasn't loving them

The boss of a pizza franchise is making sure firefighters don’t go hungry after the exhausted crews were turned away from McDonald's.

Harkirat Singh, owner of Domino’s in Bureta, Tauranga, delivered free pizza to Tauranga firefighters and has offered them free lunch or dinner as they help to cleanup after wild weather caused slips and floods in the region.

“I want them and the ambos workers just to have that treat,” Singh said, “I can’t bear the thought of people going hungry.”

The gesture was welcomed by the local community, with many saying, “Maccas take note”.

READ MORE:

* Cow washed away in floods hoofs it and ends up at KFC

* Buckets of cash: Up to $40/hour to deliver chicken, sign-up bonuses up to $5000

* What are the rules for emergency services staff buying food while on duty?



At the weekend, wet and tired firefighters coming off a long shift dealing with flooding went home hungry when they tried to get breakfast at McDonald's.

Pāpāmoa Volunteer Fire Brigade member Randy Offenbaker said it was a disappointing end to a long night keeping the community safe when they were not allowed to order food while one of them went home for their wallet.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Family talk in shock of losing their house and family escaping.

“Thanks McDonald’s for your support. Note, we don’t carry our wallets and cards etc when attending incidents, probably the last thing we think about when we’re heading out the door.”

Singh said the Tauranga team was “overwhelmed” when he arrived with the pizzas, and said they did not expect any special treatment, and were just like any other people, but were grateful and hungry for the pepperoni, beef and onions and the cheesy garlic pizzas.

They shared them with colleagues in other emergency service teams such as St John’s.

“It’s just really humanity that inspires me to do little things like this. It’s what I think about every night before I go to sleep, because it troubles me to think of people going hungry or suffering. It’s just a little thing to share a bit of love.”

Stuff Harkirat Singh made sure Tauranga firefighters enjoyed a treat after a tough period for emergency services.

At Christmas, Singh gave free pizza to people struggling financially and in need of food.

“Whenever anyone needs food most of the people around here know me, so they message me directly, and we are happy to help.”

Singh is delivering pizzas on Friday to the team at Tauranga City Council who have also been working hard managing incidents after the flooding.