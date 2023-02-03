Swimmer dead after being 'quickly swept away' at Mount Maunganui beach

Lifesavers found and rescued the person at Mount Maunganui beach, but they couldn’t be revived.

A person has died at Mount Maunganui beach in the Bay of Plenty on a day with “hectic currents” and rough conditions.

The person was rescued from the water by surf lifeguards and brought to shore, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, said Eastern Region Surf Lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell on Friday.

“It happened very quickly. A person popped in the water and was quickly swept away. Police alerted surf lifesaving at 1pm, and we were able to locate the person but they were sadly unable to be revived.”

The incident happened between Tay Street and Omanu, he said.

Gibbons-Campbell said sea conditions are “rough”.

“There are hectic currents and a deep in-shore trough which means you can quickly get out of depth.”

Police confirmed that emergency services are at the scene of a water-related incident on Marine Parade, Mt Maunganui.

Police were called about 1.50pm, said a spokesperson.

“Sadly, one person has died at the scene. Cordons are in place while emergency services operate in the area. The death will be referred to the coroner.”