'He stole my innocence': church leader imprisoned for sex with young girl

Warning: This story contains details of sexual violence.

Jayde Leedes joined her local church because she wanted to meet new friends. Instead, at 14 she met a youth leader who coerced her into having sex with him in church in secret.

Left with anxiety, depression, PTSD and an eating disorder, it was only years later that Leedes realised that what she thought had been “love” was “statutory rape, manipulation and abuse”.

With the man recently imprisoned and Leedes now 21, she’s waived her legal right to name suppression to encourage other young people to report sexual violence.

“I was terrified of going to the police, but from the moment I did, it was OK. I’m not saying it is not hard, but there’s support. Not everyone is reporting it, and it’s widespread. People need to know it is wrong.”

Tauranga man Luke Stainton, 29, was sentenced to prison for two years and three months on November 2022 after pleading guilty to the charge of “sexual connection with a young person”.

Leader groomed and manipulated

Leedes joined the youth group at Otumoetai Baptist Church in Tauranga in November 2016. The group leader was Stainton, then 24.

“One day he made a comment about how I walked - which made me self-conscious. That night he started text messaging me. At first I thought he was just being friendly.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The pair exchanged photos and the text messaging became regular, said Jayde Leedes

The text messaging became more regular, and they exchanged photos.

Soon it progressed to sex, in the church in the middle of the night, in secret. Jayde was just 15.

“I was a virgin. It’s only now that I understand that I wasn’t mature enough or of legal age to give consent. He never forced himself on me, but it is still statutory rape. I realise looking back I never had any sexual thoughts - about him or anyone - it was him that put this in my head. He was the instigator. He was manipulative and groomed me.”

As Stainton worked in the church as a cleaner, youth leader and also for the church school’s aftercare programme, he had a key which he’d use to open up at night for sexual encounters.

“Most of the time we’d have sex inside the church. One night I remember Luke suggesting we have sex in the childcare room, where he worked in afternoons.”

She was losing sleep and becoming anxious about hiding it from her family.

“After seeing him I would go back to my house at 5am and get ready to go to school at 7am. This was happening at least twice a week. It kick-started issues with sleep along with anxiety because I was scared of being caught.”

Stainton isolated Leedes, a common tactic among men who seek to control women.

“I had to ask him permission to do anything. If he wasn’t keen on me doing something he’d make it very clear, even for normal activities for a 14 or 15-year-old, like hanging out with my friends.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jayde Leedes wants to speak out about her story to encourage other young women to report sexual violence

When Stainton abruptly ended their secret liaison, Leedes had to move youth groups.

“It was too uncomfortable to stay. People would make comments about me seducing people, as though I was promiscuous. They never put any blame on Luke.”

Determined to speak up

It was only when Leedes moved to Wellington and confided with a close friend that she realised what had gone on was against the law. She went to the police in 2021.

“I was treated really respectfully right through the court process. It opened my eyes to how wrong this had been and that was devastating. But it made me more determined to speak up because people out there need to be talking more about this stuff. People should be ready to call people out on it - people around him knew what was going on and said nothing.”

In court, Stainton pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual connection with a young person - a charge carrying a maximum prison term of 10 years. Judge Cook accepted the Crown’s starting point of three years, six months, which was then discounted for the guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jayde Leedes said getting justice has been key to her healing.

If discounts had reduced the sentence to two years or less, Stainton would have been eligible for home detention, as in another recent sexual violence case in Tauranga in 2022 in which multiple rapist Jayden Meyer was controversially sentenced to 9-months home detention.

In the same week as Stainton’s sentencing, in a separate case, a youth leader at another Tauranga church faced similar charges as Stainton, with the victims just 14 and 15 at the time.

Alessandro Milgate-Vassalini, the son of Joel and Katie Milgate, the lead pastors of Curate Church, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual connection with a young person. Milgate-Vassalini was sentenced to 12-months home detention.

In Stainton’s case, Cook did not discount the maximum, mentioning in his sentencing decision his concern over Stainton’s “insight into the offending”.

The judge also took into account the length of the relationship, its covert nature, as well as “the abuse of trust in your circumstances in your role with this victim…and the adverse impact that this offending has had on the victim.”

Stainton’s pre-sentencing reports showed that he had a medium chance of reoffending.

Getting justice

Leedes welcomed a sentence longer than two years because that meant Stainton would be automatically registered on the child sex offenders register.

“That was what was important - that justice was done and that he’d be held accountable as a sex offender. Convictions need to have consequences. Although he pleaded guilty, I don’t think he showed remorse or had any regard for the impact on me.”

Leedes has been left with emotional scars from the abuse - as well as suffering anxiety, depression and an eating disorder, she has PTSD with frequent nightmares involving him. But getting justice has been a key part of healing.

“Now my mental health is fine most of the time. We all have our bad days, but I now know myself, I'm sure of myself and I can acknowledge that I’m a strong person who did not deserve this.”

Leedes hopes public awareness about sexual violence against younger women encourages more to speak out.

“It is hard to tell my story publicly, but I want other young women to know that it gets better when you report it. People think it’s not worth reporting because no one will believe you, but they will. Then the person can never do it again to you, or to another human being.``