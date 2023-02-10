Bay of Plenty township told to boil water due to E.coli, reports of sickness at school

The council map shows the affected area in Murupara were residents should boil their water

The Whakatāne town of Murupara has been told to boil its water after high concentrations of E.coli were found during testing – but some residents are already reporting sickness.

The Whakatāne District Council said on Thursday routine tests revealed elevated levels in the drinking water supply, which could pose a risk to people’s health.

“Boil all water before being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation / cooking needs, or brushing teeth.”

The effects of the E.coli levels were already being felt around the town, with Murupara Area School reporting students and teachers vomiting due to the polluted water.

READ MORE:

* Better safe than sorry: Carterton residents to continue boiling water despite third clear test

* EColi found in Lower Waitaki water bores

* E-coli found in South Taranaki town's water supply



“The Ministry of Education has advised the school can be open tomorrow only on the proviso that students bring plenty of boiled water with them,” they said.

“We are worried that this could spread throughout the school.”

The school cautioned parents to think carefully about returning children to class until the all clear has been given by the council.

The council’s advice for boiling water was to bring it to a rolling boil for two minutes, or boil a full electric jug until it switched off.

Let the water cool and then pour it into a clean container with a lid, they said.