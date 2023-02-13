100 homes ordered to evacuate in Bay of Plenty

Those ordered to evacuate have until 7pm Monday to leave.

One hundred homes have been ordered to evacuate in the Whakatāne district, Bay of Plenty, which declared a local state of emergency at 3pm Monday.

Affected areas are all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including Beach Point Apartment complex and about nine homes on Harbour Road, Port Ōhope that are particularly low-lying.

Residents are being contacted directly. A road block will be in place at the start of West End and managed by Police later on Monday. Those who must evacuate from affected properties have until 7pm to leave.

The mandatory evacuation will be in place until 3pm Tuesday. Re-entry will be reassessed February 14 after high tide at 1.35pm.

Whakatāne District Acting Mayor Lesley Immink said the council strongly recommends people in all other parts of Ōhope and Port Ōhope that are exposed to storm surge consider self evacuating. An emergency evacuation centre has been set up at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall.