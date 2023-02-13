Evacuation for hundreds of Bay of Plenty homes in Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne

With bad weather forecast, Ōpōtiki District Council is calling hundreds of homes about evacuation now “to avoid a scramble in the middle of the night” (file photo).

Hundreds of homes at risk of being hit by Cyclone Gabrielle are being evacuated in the Bay of Plenty region.

It comes as “storm surges, strong winds and heavy rain” from Cyclone Gabrielle was causing some erosion along parts of the coastline, Tauranga City Council said.

This was paired with a 2am high tide which could result in flooding across low-lying, harbourside and coastal areas.

Ōpōtiki District Council was following the track of Cyclone Gabrielle and “taking precautions to protect residents in vulnerable areas”.

READ MORE:

* Evacuations after landslide crashes into coastal Coromandel Peninsula home

* Hundreds of Bay of Plenty homes across low-lying, harbourside and coastal areas ordered to evacuate

* State of emergency in Tairāwhiti, Cyclone Gabrielle forces evacuations, road closures

* Slip evacuee shifts to Coromandel rental as Cyclone Gabrielle looms



Around 450-500 homes in the Ōpōtiki District would receive phone calls by Monday evening.

Ōpōtiki Controller, Gerard McCormack said they were expecting "large sea swells and inundation along low-lying areas of Ōpōtiki’s coastline".

"High tide at Ōpōtiki Wharf is 1.30am Tuesday 14 February, and so we are taking action now to avoid a scramble in the middle of the night as the situation worsens," McCormack said.

A car driving through waters in Whitianga, Coromandel, on February 13.

"We are currently evacuating residents in low-lying areas of Ohiwa Spit, Kutarere, the Tirohanga Motor Camp, and low-lying areas along SH35 - Opape, Torere, Maraenui, Whanarua Bay, Waihau Bay, Raukokore, and Whangaparaoa."

One hundred homes have been ordered to evacuate in the Whakatāne district, Bay of Plenty, which declared a local state of emergency at 3pm Monday.

Affected areas are all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including Beach Point Apartment complex and about nine homes on Harbour Road, Port Ōhope that are particularly low-lying.

Christel Yardley/Stuff In the Whakatāne District, a mandatory evacuation order applies to about 100 homes (file photo).

Residents are being contacted directly. A road block will be in place at the start of West End and managed by Police later on Monday. Those who must evacuate from affected properties have until 7pm to leave.

The mandatory evacuation will be in place until 3pm Tuesday. Re-entry will be reassessed February 14 after high tide at 1.35pm.

Whakatāne District Acting Mayor Lesley Immink said the council strongly recommends people in all other parts of Ōhope and Port Ōhope that are exposed to storm surge consider self evacuating. An emergency evacuation centre has been set up at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall.

Ōpōtiki District Council had also created detailed maps of the coastline in conjunction with the regional council.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle's position over Aotearoa as of 6.15pm on Monday.

They indicated the low-lying properties most likely to be impacted by swells and prevailing wind.

"These properties and their residents are being contacted directly by Civil Defence staff and fire services," McCormack said.

"We will be calling and door knocking throughout the afternoon. We expect to have called or contacted 450-500 households by this evening.”

Defence Force staff were on hand to assist those in need within Ōpōtiki to assist if necessary.

For those in vulnerable areas who had not yet been notified to evacuate, they were being told to "leave as soon as possible".

Meanwhile, Tauranga City Council opened emergency centres as the weather intensified.

“We're experiencing storm surges, strong winds and heavy rain in some parts of Tauranga, which have caused some erosion along parts of the coastline. This coupled with a 2am high tide may cause flooding in low-lying, harbourside and coastal areas,” the council said.

The following locations are also available for emergency shelter.

Baypark Stadium: 81 Truman Lane

Tamapahore Marae: 46 Tareha Lane, Mangatawa

Huria Marae: 1 Te Kaponga Street, Brookfield

Hungahungatoroa Marae: 29a Hungahungatorora Road, Matapihi

Whetu Marae: 612 Welcome Bay Road

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times High tide was expected to reach Ōpōtiki Wharf at 1:30am on Tuesday.

People should ensure they have everything they need, including clothes, food and snacks, medication, prescription glasses, sleeping bag, pillow.

Pets were also welcome at Baypark but they would need to remain in the owners' vehicle.

More weather information can be found on the MetService site.