One dead in crash on SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati
One person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 2 between Katikati and Tauranga.
Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash about 10.55am on Monday, police said in a statement.
One person died at the scene, police said.
The road remained closed.
The closure was in place between Esdaile and Wainui South roads on SH2 at Whakamarama.
A detour is in place for light vehicles only.
Vehicles travelling in a northerly direction are to turn left onto Esdaile Rd then right onto Wainui South Rd.