One dead in crash on SH2 between Tauranga and Katikati

The road between Katikati and Tauranga was closed on Monday morning (file photo).

One person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 2 between Katikati and Tauranga.

Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle crash about 10.55am on Monday, police said in a statement.

One person died at the scene, police said.

The road remained closed.

The closure was in place between Esdaile and Wainui South roads on SH2 at Whakamarama.

A detour is in place for light vehicles only.

Vehicles travelling in a northerly direction are to turn left onto Esdaile Rd then right onto Wainui South Rd.