A section of Old Taupo Rd in Bay of Plenty is closed after a truck rolled.

It was closed at the roundabout with Hemo Rd and State Highway 30 in Rotorua after a truck rolled there around 6am on Thursday, a statement from police said.

The southbound lane of Old Taupo Rd was blocked, but both lanes would be closed while the truck was removed.

No-one was injured, but motorists were asked to avoid the area and follow the detours.