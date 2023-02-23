Man dead after accident working in kiwifruit orchard

WorkSafe has launched an investigation after a man died after an accident in an orchard (file photo).

A man is dead after a work accident in a kiwifruit orchard and an investigation into the tragedy has begun.

The Taranaki man died in a Bay of Plenty orchard and will be buried in a private funeral in his home town.

WorkSafe, the Government’s workplace health and safety regulator, has opened an investigation into the fatality, which can take up to 12 months, a spokesperson said.

There have been 435 workplace fatalities in Aotearoa over the past decade, but only 125 successful prosecutions over the same period.

Last year saw the most prosecutions ever launched at 32, with successful cases also high at 22.