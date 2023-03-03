This rooster can't be trusted - how this randy silkie became the talk of the town

If left at home, the rooster makes a racket with “two beautiful yet distracting girlfriends”, owner Julian Parbery says.

This rooster just can’t be trusted.

Every day, the silkie has to commute to work with his Bay of Plenty owner “to keep him away from the ladies”.

Now he’s the talk of the town.

Te Puke resident Glandre Van Den Berg noticed the un-named bird sitting outside a radiator shop every day as she drove along the main road.

“I was wondering if he needed a home as I have two of my own who I love.”

READ MORE:

* What you actually need to know about backyard chickens

* Let me tell you right now, don't buy those backyard chickens you've been thinking about

* Are backyard chickens the answer to the egg crisis?



The pet rooster is owned by Julian Parbery, who runs the business and said the chicken walks with him like a pet.

“I started bringing him to work each day as he has two beautiful yet distracting girlfriends at home, so if I leave him at home he makes a racket and bothers them. We had to keep him away from the ladies as he thinks he is a rabbit when it comes to making babies. They prefer him to come to work with me.”

The rooster is secured by a loose tie to prevent him crossing the road, where there is a pet food supply store, said Parbery. Further down the high street is the place locals usually go for chicken, KFC.

Got a name for Te Puke’s favourite chook? Leave a suggestion in the comments below.

Yet no-one is going to lick their fingers on this boy’s chicken wings, said Parbery.

“He’s a white silkie – known for their beautiful feathers. He’s become a talking point in town. He’s also good-looking like his cute girlfriends, so lots of people stop to pat him. Women are always asking if they can buy him. He loves all the attention.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Emily Hurst talks about her decision to raise her own chickens as New Zealand is currently in the middle of an egg shortage.

The work day is “chilled” for the cock, but he doesn’t mind getting his feathers dirty.

“He makes mud baths, and sits in the shade and watches the world go by.”

Back home from work, there’s fowl play.

“He’s always climbing things as he likes to be high up, so he gets a good view of the world. He wakes everyone at 4.20am, and he’s very loud, so he’s not the most popular with the neighbours, but often people are getting up early anyway.”

Chickens have risen in popularity in Aotearoa since the beginning of the year, with buyer demand driven by the country-wide egg shortage.

SUPPLIED The rooster attracts lots of attention from locals, says his owner.

General Manager, marketing at pet business Animates, Nathalie Moolenschot, said the company is seeing an increase in chicken-related sales.

“While we expect many are doing this in relation to the egg shortages there are many people who will also be getting chickens as a pet. Chickens can be very social and bond well with people who take time to develop trust with them, just like other pets.”

People are even keen on toys for their pet chooks.

“We sell a growing range of treats and toys for chickens, like Treat Balls that people would normally expect to have only for cats or dogs that are becoming even more popular.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff White silkies are known for their beautiful feathers. Pictured is a champion hen at the Manawatū Poultry and Pigeon Show.

Chickens live between eight to ten years, and they stop laying eggs often after four years, she said.

“If people are getting chickens for egg laying, they should consider the relationship they’ll have with their chickens after this time.”

Silkie birds – also known as Chinese silk chickens – are often kept as competition pets and groomed to showcase their unique plumage.