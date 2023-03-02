Gunman snatches cash from shop in Mount Maunganui

A gunman cleaned out a shop’s cash register in Mount Maunganui on Thursday morning.

Police are now looking for witnesses who may have seen the incident or the offender fleeing the scene in a black vehicle following the robbery of Owens Pl about 9.30am.

“It’s alleged the man took money from the cash register and left the scene in a black vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“Police are making enquiries at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who was around Owens Pl and may have seen the incident.”

Witnesses can contact the police 105 number and quote case number: P0538223704.