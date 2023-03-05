'Age is just a number' -The 86-year-old man who became an early childhood teacher

Mike Carter on work experience at the Blue Cottage early learning centre in Pāpāmoa

“You’re a bit old”, said one four-year-old boy, on meeting Mike Carter, a new teacher at his daycare.

“Am I? How old do you think I am?” replied Carter.

“Um, 40?” guessed the boy.

“No. Older than that,” said Carter.

“300?” suggested another child, as a group gathered keen to shout out any number they could think of.

In fact Carter is 86-years-old. He is working in The Blue Cottage early learning centre, in Pāpāmoa, Bay of Plenty, as part of his course training to be an early childhood teacher.

“Age is just a number,” said Carter. “But in fact young people and old people have a lot in common – not just that we all crap our pants – but in the way we see the world.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Mike Carter, 86, is training to be an early childhood teacher

Carter knows a fair bit about numbers, having spent more than 40 years as a mathematics teacher in schools such as Onewhero Area School in the Waikato and other schools in south Auckland.

When he retired to the Bay of Plenty with his partner Barbara, he wanted to put his teaching skills to use and enroled in an Open Polytechnic course in Early Childhood Teaching.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Mike Carter says part of being a good teacher is knowing how to entertain children to gain attention

“The philosophy of play in early childhood teaching appeals to me, because if you want to teach kids of any age, you have to be able to hold their attention, even entertain them – then the learning comes.”

Now on work experience, he’s a much loved ‘koro’ figure in the Pāpāmoa daycare, said owner Joanna Cantlon.

“He’s like the pied piper. The kids follow him and love to gather round as he plays the mouth organ and ukulele, and they all join in.”

It’s “inspirational” that the children can benefit from someone of his life experience, she said.

“Children might not have that older figure in their life, and it’s amazing to see the experiences they are having interacting together. It is unique. I was surprised to hear he was doing his training at such an age, but I think it’s great. The children and their families are just are so happy to have him here.”

Ian Fraser, founder of Seniors@work, a job site for people over 50, said Carter’s new direction sounded “absolutely fantastic.”

He has previously found work for people in their 70s but not in their 80s, he said, but no age should be a barrier.

“Older people not only have alot of skills, but life experience, and in this case, being a grandfather figure to young people is wonderful.”