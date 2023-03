Three fire trucks rushed to the house on fire in Mangakakahi at 2.35am on Monday.

Firefighters spent more than two hours extinguishing a Rotorua house fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police helped to evacuate neighbouring properties on Perepe St in Mangakakahi, while three fire trucks battled the blaze.

The house was eight by 10m in size, and was well alight when firefighters arrived at 2.35am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Firefighters left the scene about 5am.