One injured, neighbours evacuated as flames take hold of Rotorua home

Firefighters were called to Perepe Rd in Rotorua at 2.35am on Monday.

One person was injured in an early-morning fire that shattered windows as it swept through a Rotorua house on Monday.

Police helped to evacuate neighbouring properties on Perepe St in Mangakakahi, while three fire trucks battled the blaze at 2.35am.

Police said one person sustained moderate injuries in the fire.

A woman who lives nearby said she wasn’t quite asleep when she heard an explosion.

Her husband got out of bed and looked outside to see the house well ablaze. They called 111 and went outside to see if everyone was okay.

She said the brick house was conjoined to another and she wanted to knock on their door to make sure the people who lived there had escaped safely.

But glass windows were exploding and shattering, and it wasn’t safe for her to get close.

SUPPLIED The house was destroyed in the blaze and the roof had partially collapsed, a nearby resident said.

The woman described the house as “fully engulfed” and said once all the windows were shattered, the fire grew –with big plumes of smoke escaping.

She said the sound of the fire crackling in the trees nearby was horrible, and the situation was “quite scary”.

The woman said it took “bloody ages” for the blaze to be extinguished. “The fire was really humming.”

The house was destroyed and the roof had partially collapsed.

The house was eight by 10m in size, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Firefighters spent more than two hours battling the blaze, and left about 5am.